One of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s favorite sayings is you can’t win a game in the first, second or third quarters, but you can in the fourth.

This year, that saying — for better or worse — also applies to their season.

Seattle had chances to win the regular season — in terms of claiming the NFC West, anyway, always the primary goal — in the third quarter.

Instead, losses to the Rams (not unexpected, but disappointing) and the Giants at home (as inexplicable as any loss in the Carroll era) derailed those plans, and the Seahawks now must take care of lots of business — they almost certainly will have to beat the Rams on Dec. 27 — to take the West.

It was the third quarter of the season, Carroll frankly admitted this week, in which the Seahawks showed “some vulnerability in that we can let some games get away from us.”

Indeed, a perfect first quarter — 4-0 — has turned into two 2-2 quarters since then (and losses in four of the past seven) to fall to 8-4 and a tie with the Rams in the West.

But before entering the fourth quarter let’s review the third, handing out a few grades and awards (and again, these are for the third quarter only):

Grades

Offense

At the halfway point of the year the Seahawks led the NFL In scoring at 34.2 points per game. Now Seattle is fourth at 29.4, averaging just 21 points per game over the past three. One major factor is the absence of explosive plays — Seattle is averaging 6.0 yards per play for the season but hasn’t averaged better than 5.6 in any of the past four games and has season lows of 4.8 and 4.7 in the past two. The biggest reason is a lack of big plays in the passing game — Seattle had 22 pass plays of 25 yards or longer in the first half of the season but just five in the past four games. Defenses have figured out how to keep Seattle’s receivers from beating them deep. Seattle is going to have to adjust and figure out a way to get some big plays.

Grade: C-minus.

Defense

So who would have thought at the midway point of the season it would be the defense carrying the team to some wins? After allowing 30.4 points per game in the first half of the season Seattle has held each of its past four opponents to 23 or fewer. The key has been a revived pass rush that has 24 sacks in the past six games and 14 in the past four. Still, as the Giants game showed, the defense is still prone to some untimely breakdowns — New York’s 6.1 yards per rush was the highest Seattle has allowed all season.

Grade: B-minus.

Special teams

This continues to be a strong area — Jason Myers has made 27 consecutive field-goal attempts dating to last season, second-longest in team history behind the 30 of Olindo Mare. And Michael Dickson is second in the NFL in gross punting at 49.6, fourth in net punting at 43.8 and fourth in downing 22 punts (on just 45 attempts) inside the 20-yard line. D.J. Reed has also given a little spark to the return game, though Seattle still hasn’t had a game-breaking return this season.

Grade: A-minus.

And now for a few third-quarter awards:

MVPs

Offense: LT Duane Brown

After giving this to Russell Wilson at the quarter pole and the halfway point, we’re going a different direction for the third quarter, handing this to a veteran who quietly is having one of his best seasons at age 35.

Brown has an 88.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, the fifth-highest of all left tackles and the second-best of his career.

Brown has committed just one penalty and allowed just one sack this season, both tying him for the fewest among left tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

And the sack stat comes in a season that Brown is having to pass protect at a much higher rate — his 547 pass-block snaps already are more than either of the 2018 or 2019 seasons, his other two full seasons with the Seahawks.

Defense: DE Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap’s value to the team since his arrival via trade with the Bengals in late October was clearly stated in the four full games he’s played for the Seahawks — and almost as clearly stated Sunday when he was limited to 23 snaps while dealing with a foot injury. Dunlap has four sacks and eight quarterback hits in five games, and his presence has helped open things up for other players on the line, with Seattle getting 24 sacks since Week 8 — the most in the NFL,

Special teams: PK Jason Myers

As noted above, Myers has made 27 field-goal attempts in a row and all 16 this season. He has made at least one from 40 yards or longer in eight of 12 games, including a 61-yarder against the Rams. Dickson is also having a good year, and this award could go to either player. And honorable mention to fullback Nick Bellore for a team-high 12 special-teams tackles.

Most underrated player

DT Poona Ford

The third-year lineman has been one of the steadiest players this season. Pro Football Focus has him rated 20th out of 130 defensive tackles in the league. He didn’t grade as well against the Giants but had two of his highest-graded games of the year in the third quarter of the season, against the Rams and the Eagles, getting a sack in each game. Ford will be a restricted free agent after the season and is looking like a player who will be a priority for Seattle to keep.

Biggest disappointment

The Darrell Taylor situation

Carroll talked optimistically for weeks about getting Taylor — a defensive end from Tennessee who was the team’s second-round draft pick in April — back for the stretch run of the season. Taylor has been on the Non-Football Injury list all season after having surgery last winter to place a titanium rod in his leg to fix a stress fracture. But Carroll recently revealed that Taylor went out of the area to have an injection, and it will be a few weeks before whether that worked can be assessed. Making it back for the playoffs seems a longshot. It’s too early to call this a bust of a pick, but this obviously is not a good start.

Key stat

Plus-1

That’s Seattle’s turnover margin. And thought that’s a positive number, it is not typical during the Carroll era, with a negative turnover ratio playing a role in every Seattle loss this season. The Seahawks are 6-0 when winning the turnover battle and 2-4 when it was tied or had a negative margin. Seattle was plus-12 and plus-15 the past two years and has been plus-7 or better every year since 2012 other than in 2016, when the Seahawks were also plus-1. Seattle has forced just three turnovers in the past four games, and one big downturn this year has been forcing and recovering fumbles. Seattle recovered 16 fumbles last year but has just six this season.

Key question for the fourth quarter

Will Russell Wilson return to form?

My answer will be a qualified yes. If you expect Wilson to average almost four touchdown passes a game — as he did the first half of the season — that’s not realistic. But if you are expecting Wilson to play to his season averages — 70 percent completions, 2.6 touchdowns, 290 passing yards per game — and to cut down the turnovers, there’s no reason that can’t happen. Suffice to say it needs to if the Seahawks are going to reach their goals.

One bold prediction for the fourth quarter

Chris Carson will have some breakout games.

Carroll has emphasized the need for more offensive balance, and getting Carson fully healthy would help the Seahawks achieve that. Carson appears back, so there’s no reason now not to use him. He averaged 18 carries a game last year but this year is at just 10.7. He’s also averaging 4.9 per carry, a career high, and has averaged 5.0 yards or better in each of his past five games. Feels like it’s time to feed him.

The final word

The fourth quarter, if not the entire regular season, figures to come down to the Dec. 27 home game against the Rams, who hold the tiebreaker because they won the teams’ first meeting. A key game comes Thursday, as the Rams host the surging Patriots. But after that for the Rams comes a home game against the Jets (0-12), who Seattle hosts Sunday.