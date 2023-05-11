OK, so we now know the when to go along with the who and where of the Seahawks’ 2023 regular-season schedule.

Which means, with the dates, kickoff times and TV networks finally announced, it’s time for our annual ranking of the games.

This is purely subjective, and based basically on how attractive the game is when considering not just opponent, but the date and setting and what it could mean in the grand scheme of the season.

Let’s get to it.

1. vs. San Francisco, Nov. 23

An NFC West showdown on the holiday that has become synonymous with football? Hard to beat that, though the endless remembrances of the Seahawks eating turkey on the field at Levi’s Stadium in 2014 are sure to get old — and it’s worth recalling that whole thing was the idea of NBC and not the Seahawks themselves. Seattle’s task through its first 10 games of the season will be to make this game as meaningful as possible.

2. at New York Giants, Oct. 2

Monday night games are always fun. But a Monday night in New York — and during a season that is the 10-year anniversary of Seattle winning its only Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium — only antes up the anticipation factor of this game, which is Seattle’s first in the Big Apple since 2017.

3. at San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 10

Whoever loses the Thanksgiving game won’t have to wait long for revenge as the two teams meet again 17 days later in Santa Clara. Seattle lost its two visits in the Bay Area by a combined 38 points in 2022. By the kickoff of this game, we should have a good idea if Seattle has truly closed the gap on the 49ers. We’ll know for sure after it’s over.

4. at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 30

A second straight Thursday night game may not be real fun for the players — though at least there is a normal week of rest before this one. But it’s hard to beat the showcase that is a prime-time game against America’s Team. It also marks Geno Smith’s return to the stadium where he found out last August he had won Seattle’s starting QB job.

5. vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Dec. 17

This game marks the end of what on paper appears to be the toughest stretch of the season — San Francisco, at Dallas, at San Francisco, and then home to play the defending NFC Conference champion Eagles. But, maybe it’s better that set of games comes later in the year when the likes of Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks are back and fully reintegrated into the defense. And the Seahawks have had their way with the Eagles of late, winning all six regular-season games during the Pete Carroll era as well as one playoff game.

6. at Detroit Lions, Sept. 17

Going to Detroit for the second straight year might not seem too exciting. But Husky fans could pair this game with UW’s trip to Michigan State the day before. And this is a rematch of what might have been Seattle’s most entertaining game of 2022, a 48-45 shootout that solidified once and for all Smith’s hold on the starting QB job.

7. at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 15

Following their bye week, the Seahawks will get their first in-person look at Bengals QB Joe Burrow in their first trip to Cincy since 2015, a game Seattle lost in overtime after blowing a 17-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Burrow is one of four former No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks the Seahawks will face this season, the others being Detroit’s Jared Goff, Carolina’s Bryce Young and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

8. at Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 5

The Ravens getting quarterback Lamar Jackson re-signed instantly turned this game into one of the Seahawks’ tougher trips of the season. It’s also just Seattle’s second visit to Baltimore since 2003, the other a 35-6 win in 2015.

9. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 31

This, conversely, is just Pittsburgh’s second trip to Seattle since 2003, the other a memorable 39-30 Seahawks win in 2015. A fun way to ring out the year.

10. at Tennessee Titans, Dec. 24

Seahawks fans planning on a trip to Nash-Vegas may not have been too heartened to see the game set for Christmas Eve. But talk about a unique holiday experience.

11. vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct. 29

Consider this one of the more mysterious games of the year for the Seahawks as the Browns could be a lot better than their 7-10 record of 2022 now that they’ll get a full season out of Deshaun Watson. For Watson, it’ll be a return to the scene of his breakout game in 2017 when he threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns for Houston in the third-to-last game that Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor started together.

12. vs. Carolina Panthers, Sept. 24

What would a Seahawks season be without a game against the Panthers? This is the 10th regular-season game against Carolina since 2010. This one, though, comes with the added spice of it being the third game in the career for Young, the first pick in the 2023 draft.

13. vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 10

Who knows what to make of the re-building/re-tooling/re-vamping Rams, especially in a season opener? What we do know is that almost no matter what lineup the Rams throw out against the Seahawks it’s usually a tough game. Seattle needed fourth-quarter comebacks to pull out two wins last year by a combined seven points.

14. vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 12

Consider Washington as also a team that’s really hard to read, especially with the decision to commit to Sam Howell at quarterback. But if Washington’s defense plays as it did a year ago, this could be a sneaky tough game for Seattle.

15. vs. Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 22

It’ll be hard to get excited by games against the Cardinals this season. But this game — in which Seattle will probably be as big of a favorite as it will be for any all year — at least comes at a good time for Seattle after it has played three of its previous four on the road.

16. at Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 19

Wins in LA are never easy. But this looms as a game Seattle simply can’t lose coming as it does four days before the Thanksgiving night game against the 49ers, which kicks off a four-game stretch of SF, at Dallas, at SF and the Eagles.

17. at Arizona Cardinals, Jan. 6 or 7

The Cardinals may be on the verge of sewing up the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft by this point, while the Seahawks will hope they already have the playoffs sewn up. If not, this could be a classic “everything-to-lose” type game for Seattle, which is never really all that fun.