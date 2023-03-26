Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are expected to meet the media this week at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix.

When they do, topic one figures to be the team’s decision to bring back middle linebacker Bobby Wagner — how they got it done and how they see a defense that has been the focus of their offseason efforts to improve the team coming together around him.

For now, here are four day-after thoughts on one of the most popular reunions in Seattle sports history.

Linebacker goes from big question mark to not one

It hardly needs to be reiterated that Wagner fills one of the biggest remaining holes in the Seahawks’ defense at middle linebacker, a spot uncertain because of the knee injury suffered Jan. 1 by Jordyn Brooks that means he may not be ready for the start of the season.

The Seahawks let Cody Barton, a starter at weak side linebacker before taking over in the middle when Brooks was injured, head off to Washington, replacing him with former Steelers first-rounder Devin Bush.

The return of Wagner means the Seahawks can be patient with Brooks, knowing they have Wagner and Bush inside for as long as it takes for the team’s 2020 first-round pick to get healthy.

The Seahawks also have Jon Rhattigan and Nick Bellore signed and able to play inside, and they might be interested in re-signing Tanner Muse, who started alongside Barton after Brooks was injured. The Seahawks did not give Muse a restricted free agent tender.

That Wagner, Bush and Brooks are all on one-year deals or heading into the final year of their rookie contract, means the Seahawks could still be interested in drafting an ILB.

The signing proves the worth of Carroll’s philosophy to always “hang with’’ former players who leave

Asked at the combine last month about a report that Russell Wilson wanted him fired, Carroll — knowing the question was coming — used the opportunity to state as clearly as ever one of his core coaching philosophies that someone who is a member of the family once will remain a member of the family forever.

“It doesn’t matter who the guy is,’’ Carroll said. “If you look at all of the guys that have come through our program — not only going back to our college days but here in Seattle — regardless of what has happened and has taken place or things that have been said and all, if you hang with them, it all comes back around. I’d like to demonstrate that faith in the relationship and the depth of what we did together, and hang through whatever the growth challenges bring to us along the way.”

That paid off again with the re-signing of Wagner, a player Carroll never really wanted to part with in the first place. It was Carroll’s desire to try to explore every option to keep Wagner that led to the somewhat messy exit a year ago, with Wagner stating he had to find out from others he was being released before he heard it from the team.

“We miss everything about Bobby Wagner,’’ Carroll said in December before the Rams and Seahawks met for the first time.

It takes two to make a deal. Wagner initially expressed some bitterness and said he hoped to prove to the Seahawks they’d made a mistake in releasing him, a move made to save $16.6 million against the salary cap, saying playing the Seahawks is “playing the organization that you felt gave up on you.”

He’d also said January, on the eve of his return to Seattle for the season finale with the Rams, that “I am a mature man’’ and some of that bitterness had begun to worn off, if any still existed at all.

With each side needing each other, each was able to “hang with” the other and maybe give Wagner’s Seattle story a feel-good happy-ending after all.

“Excited to be back,’’ Wagner said in a short video posted to Twitter on Sunday. “Excited to be back with the team I missed you guys and I look forward to the season.’’

Wagner’s deal further illustrates tepid linebacker market

The Rams announced in late February that Wagner and the team had mutually decide to part ways.

That came after just one season of a five-year, $50 million contract that Wagner negotiated as his own agent following his release. According to OvertheCap.com, Wagner received $10.75 million from the Rams before being released on March 15.

Advertising

That Wagner will be 33 in June obviously meant his market wasn’t going to be the same as it would have been a few years ago, and undoubtedly coming back to Seattle was going to be a major pull, regardless,

But the linebacker market in general never really took off the way players and agents figured it would.

For instance, Lavonte David — who turned 33 in January — returned to Tampa on a one-year deal reported to be worth a fully guaranteed $7 million.

Specifics of Wagner’s deal were not yet available Sunday afternoon, but it was not initially reported as being fully guaranteed and it likely includes a mix of bonus, salary and incentives.

David’s salary was likely used as something of a template by Wagner and the Seahawks. Had those numbers been much higher, a deal might not have easily gotten done.

Seahawks’ cap space is just about running out

As noted, we do not yet have the specifics on Wagner’s deal. But the Seahawks already had little cap space remaining and a full $7 million hit would mean having to make a move or two to create some space to do much of anything else.

Accounting for every other move the team has made, the Seahawks had $8.9 million in total cap space before the signing of Wagner, according to OvertheCap.com, but had negative $746,786 in effective cap space — which accounts for the money a team needs to sign its draft picks, of which they have 10 this year. That had the Seahawks as one of just three teams in the red in effective cap space, along with Washington and Minnesota.

Something will have to give. Possibilities for creating more space include restructures of the contracts of the likes of Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs or extending Uchenna Nwosu.

What doesn’t appear likely is cutting Adams, who recently had $2.56 million in salary for 2023 become guaranteed. Adams seemed fired up about the return of Wagner, tweeting Sunday ‘YEAH, RUN IT BACK!! In reply to a tweet from Diggs the trio of Diggs, Adams and Wager is “OFFICIALLY back.’’