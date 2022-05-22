The post-Russell Wilson/Bobby Wagner era of Seahawks football enters a more serious phase Monday with the beginning of organized team activities (OTAs).

The sessions are the first time in the offseason program the Seahawks can have their offense go against their defense in 11-on-11 drills — and the first time they’ll have done full team drills since 2011 without either Wilson or Wagner.

The Seahawks have been in phase two of their offseason program the last three weeks, during which the offense and defense have been able to work on the field but not against each other.

Monday’s workout will be the first of 10 OTAs for the Seahawks, who host a mandatory minicamp June 7-9.

The 13 workouts will help set a foundation before the team breaks for the summer and returns for training camp in late July.

Monday’s is one of three OTAs open to the media, and here are five things we’ll be watching.

The quarterback battle

There’s a long way to go in the competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock to replace Wilson (and to see if Jacob Eason has a shot at getting into the mix). But that battle begins to ramp up with the first 11-on-11 work either will do this spring.

Smith is the leader in the clubhouse. But with nothing other than offense-only drills so far, that’s to be expected. Smith has three years experience with the team and started three games last year and is a popular locker-room presence and deserves the shot. And given all that, the Seahawks want Lock to earn the job with his play and not just have it handed to him.

But any suggestion anyone has a lead to start the opener on Sept. 12 against Denver is premature without a single 11-on-11 drill having yet been held.

The next few weeks will begin to tell a little truer tale, though this is a battle that figures to go deep into August if not further.

Solidifying the offensive line

Three starters seem set on the offensive line — Austin Blythe at center and Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson at left and right guard, respectively.

First-round pick Charles Cross can be penciled in to be the starter at left tackle — certainly, that’s everyone’s expectation for a player taken ninth overall.

The one real battle figures to be at right tackle between third-round pick Abe Lucas and second-year player Jake Curhan, who started the final five games of last season.

Just as important is forming the teamwork and communication needed to be a successful front, and something that will be a challenge without the presence of veteran left tackle Duane Brown for the first time in five years.

The corner competition

Aside from quarterback, cornerback may be the most intriguing competition with the starting spots on both sides appearing somewhat open.

Second-year player Tre Brown may have a leg up on the left side, but he is coming off knee surgery last November. Fourth-round pick Coby Bryant played the left side spot in rookie minicamp and has a chance to make an impression over the next month. Veterans Sidney Jones and Artie Burns are also in the mix and it’ll be interesting to see where each lines up.

Fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen was on the right side during rookie minicamp but nursing a slight hamstring injury. Justin Coleman presumably is the leader at nickel, but last year’s starter, Ugo Amadi, remains in the mix and it’ll be interesting to see who else slots in there.

How’s the new-look defense looking?

Expect the Seahawks to keep any changes they are making to the defense under wraps. And it’s worth remembering that safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams remain in recovery mode from offseason surgeries, so fully implementing the parts of the defense that showcase Adams in particular may be on hold.

Still, the process of integrating the new 3-4 aspects of the defense becomes more serious going up against an offense.

These sessions may be especially critical for the inside linebacking duo of Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton to establish themselves as leaders in the middle of the defense with Wagner gone.

Which off-the-radar players will emerge?

The spring 11-on-11 sessions invariably is the time of year when some young players begin to make a name for themselves. And it’s worth remembering that assessments are best made once the pads go on in training camp. But hope springs eternal in the spring in the NFL.

A few players to watch:

Tight end Colby Parkinson: Parkinson was an early training-camp standout last year before suffering a foot injury that curtailed his season for the second straight year. But he enters the season as the third tight end and with a path to carving out a significant role for himself if he can stay healthy;

Receivers Bo Melton and Dareke Young: Each of the team’s two seventh-round pick receivers will have chances to earn a spot in the receiving rotation. With DK Metcalf still in rehab mode following offseason foot surgery, there will be a lot of snaps for the young receivers over the next month.

Rush ends Boye Mafe and Tryeke Smith: Second-round pick Mafe is a lock for a big role as a rush end. The Seahawks hope they have found something in Smith, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State. Whether they have will become a bit clearer over the next month.