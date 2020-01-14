The offseason started earlier than the Seahawks were hoping, Seattle’s season ending with Sunday’s 28-23 loss to the Packers in a divisional playoff game.

That kicks off what will be a typically busy offseason for the Seahawks as they begin to decide which of their 19 unrestricted free agents to retain while also diving knee deep into preparations for the NFL draft.

The free agency period hits first, beginning on March 18, though teams can re-sign their own players at any time, with the draft April 23-25.

Among Seattle’s unrestricted free agents are eight players who could be considered as starters or were a significant part of a rotation — defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney, Ziggy Ansah and Quinton Jefferson, defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Al Woods, linebacker Mychal Kendricks, left guard Mike Iupati and right tackle Germain Ifedi.

Of that group, the two biggest question marks are Clowney and Reed, players Seattle would have to make significant moves to replace if neither were to re-sign.

But with a projected $58.3 million in cap space entering the weekend — seventh-most in the NFL — the Seahawks will have their most flexibility to make big moves since the off-season that led into the 2013 season.

And Seattle could clear out some more space if it wants by moving on from some veterans who have big cap numbers but little or no guaranteed money.

Left tackle Duane Brown, for instance, has a contract that goes through the 2021 season with cap hits of $12.5 million and $13 million. But there is no guaranteed money and Seattle could save $8.5 million and $11 million against the cap if he were released. Brown is owed a $1 million roster bonus on March 22, so any decision would theoretically come by then (and we’re not saying this is likely or even being thought about, just that Seattle could do some things if it wanted or needed to create more cap space).

Here’s a list of Seattle’s free agents, in alphabetical order, and a thought on their future.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah: He earned roughly $8.5 million this season while making just 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Seattle would seem to want and need more reliable options for that much money going forward.

Wide receiver Jaron Brown: Began the year as the team’s number three receiver but lost that spot at mid-season and finished with just 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns after coaches said all off-season they hoped to get him more involved in the offense. Seattle would seem likely to pursue other options for a third receiver.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney: His status will be the big intrigue of the offseason. The guess here is that he hits free agency but with Seattle keeping close communication and hoping it will have a chance to match or maybe barely exceed any offer. But that he took the step to get Seattle to agree not to franchise him indicates he’s planning to hit free agency unless the Seahawks blow him out of the water with an offer.

Offensive lineman George Fant: A valuable player both as a spot starter and regular in his eligible tackle role. Fant seems like a player Seattle would want back and Carroll said Monday that maintaining as much continuity on the offensive line as possible is a goal for this off-season. But Fant said Monday he also wants to have a legit shot at winning a starting job as a left tackle and that probably won’t happen with Duane Brown around.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon: Gordon is still serving an indefinite suspension — nothing has been announced yet on specifics —- so for now there’s nothing to decide even if Seattle wanted him back, which is hard to tell.

Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi: Another of the big intrigues of the offseason. Ifedi, the team’s first-round pick in 2016, played 100 percent of the snaps in the regular season and playoffs this year, which on an offensive line that battled injuries everywhere else counted for quite a bit. And he’s started all but four games in his career and all but one the last three years. But he could get an offer Seattle won’t want to match given the paucity of decent OLs around the league. If Seattle doesn’t, though, it obviously means finding a way to replace him.

Offensive lineman Mike Iupati: Started 15 games before missing the playoffs with a stinger. He’ll turn 33 in May so health and age could be the big determining factors in whether Seattle will want to bring him back. Second-year player Jamarco Jones showed promise as his replacement and Carroll also said rookie Phil Haynes played well against the Packers when Jones went out with a concussion. So Seattle has some guard options.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson: Jefferson suffered a broken foot against the Packers and will have to have surgery, but otherwise was one of Seattle’s more consistent defensive linemen this season. Given the Seahawks issues on defense would seem a player they’d want back.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks: Suffered an ACL injury against the 49ers and might not be ready for the start of the 2020 season given the normal timeline for recovery from that injury and with Cody Barton as the presumed future at the strongside linebacker spot, Kendricks’ Seattle future seems iffy at best.

Safety Akeem King: Got three starts as an injury fill-in and played some in the nickel defense. But Seattle needs some significant upgrades at cornerback.

Running back Marshawn Lynch: Hope everyone enjoyed his three weeks back as much as he seemed to. You never rule out anything but logic dictates that was the end. Still, Carroll didn’t rule out that Lynch might still want to play and even didn’t rule out that they’d be open to again bring back Lynch at mid-season or something if needed.

Running back C.J. Prosise: The Seahawks really tried to get the most out of Prosise after taking him in the third round in 2016. But every time he got a shot he got hurt, playing just 25 of a possible 64 regular-season games. Seems each side would be ready for a fresh start.

Defensive lineman Jarran Reed: He ranks just after Clowney as the big free agent decision for Seattle. Sack numbers way down this year after his breakout 10.5 a year ago as he had just two in 10 games, suspended for the first six for violating the league’s conduct policy. But Seattle obviously needs help on defense and Reed was one of Seattle’s better overall performers and a full season and pairing him for a whole year with Clowney might seem really tempting. Still, it would be no surprise to see him test the market.

Quarterback Geno Smith: Wasn’t needed to take a snap this season and might want to go somewhere he’d have more of an opportunity. Also will be interesting to see if Seattle would rather try to have someone younger in that role than Smith, who is 29.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe: Turns 30 next month and has battled injuries the last two years playing just 19 of a possible 32 regular-season games. That might indicate he won’t be back.

Running back Robert Turbin: Was an emergency fill-in. Assumption is Seattle will fill out running back depth spots for 2020 with younger players.

Defensive end Dekoda Watson: Late-season fill-in and Seattle might look to fill out end of roster with younger players.

Tight end Luke Wilson: Sadly, battled injuries down the stretch which helped limit him to eight catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns in eight games. With Will Dissly also coming off a significant injury and Ed Dickson maybe not coming back, tight end could be a spot where the Seahawks will look to make some significant additions in 2020. That might make it tough to bring back Willson.

Defensive lineman Al Woods: His four-game suspension ended with the Green Bay game. Was dependable when he played this year.

The Seahawks also have five restricted free agents, who can be retained with qualifying offers that aren’t matched by other teams: DE Branden Jackson, WR David Moore, TE Jacob Hollister, center Joey Hunt, cornerback Kalan Reed.

And Seattle also has eight exclusive rights free agents who are assured of returning if Seattle makes a qualifying offer: DT Bryan Mone, LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, CB Jeremy Boykins, OL Jordan Roos, OL Jordan Simmons, WR Malik Turner, safety Ryan Neal, TE Tyrone Swoopes.

The deadline to submit offers for RFAs and ERFAs is March 18.