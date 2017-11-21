When they work, trick plays can become the stuff of franchise lore.

The Seahawks maybe don’t even make it to a second straight Super Bowl if not for the fake field goal in the 2015 NFC Championship game when, with 4:44 left in the third quarter and Seattle trailing Green Bay 16-0, coach Pete Carroll eschewed the almost certain three points and instead called a trick play that resulted in punter Jon Ryan throwing a 19-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Garry Gilliam, a score that sparked an improbable comeback.

But when they don’t work, well, Monday night happens, a 34-31 loss to Atlanta that 24 hours later still had Seattle fans critiquing a few of Carroll’s decisions.

Here’s a day-after look at three of the most hotly-debated Carroll decisions based in part on comments from his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Tuesday morning, starting with the ill-fated fake field goal at the end of the first half:

1, Fake Field goal.

What happened: Seattle, trailing 24-17, faced a fourth-and-one at the Atlanta 17 with seven seconds left in the first half and one time out remaining. Instead of having Blair Walsh try a 35-yard field goal the Seahawks called a fake in which Ryan flipped the ball to tight end Luke Willson crossing in front of him. heading — or so the plan was, anyway — to wide open space around the right side of the line.

What went wrong: Carroll said the Seahawks had seen Atlanta line up in a certain formation against which they figured the play would work for a touchdown if executed properly. And, in fact, a review of the film shows that Nick Vannett, Ethan Pocic and Mark Glowinski were paving what could well have been a clear path to the end zone if Willson could get to the corner.

The problem was that Atlanta nose tackle Grady Jarrett sniffed out the play and blew past Seattle long snapper Tyler Ott to tackle Willson almost the second he got the ball.

Carroll said Tuesday that “the blocks were all set up just right on the edge’’ but that it was “the penetration is what got us. We figured we were going to be able to get (that) caught in the wash and it didn’t happen the way we wanted it.’’

Willson said after the game Jarrett didn’t react the way his tendencies had shown on film.

“Their nose guard usually pushes straight up field but instead he stunted over,’’ Willson said.

As Carroll said: “We got waylaid by the off tackle on the other side. Didn’t think that (he) could ever make that play.’’

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said on Tuesday the Falcons had alerted their players to the possibility of a fake — though not necessarily that specific one — and Jarrett caught on once he saw “the guard’’ (presumably Glowinksi) start pulling instead of blocking as he would for a field goal.

Carroll said “the time frame was a little challenging.’’ But he noted that Seattle still had a time out, which meant that the Seahawks could still have kicked the field goal as long as Willson at least picked up enough yards for the first down and the Seahawks could get the clock stopped.

But the ultimate plan was to score a touchdown that would have tied the game and erased a 21-7 deficit.

“If I knew it wasn’t going to go we wouldn’t have done it,’’ Carroll said. “…I like being aggressive when we have our chances. That was an opportunity to score a touchdown and we felt really good that it was the exact right situation and all of that.’’

2, Wasted time out early in second half.

What happened: Facing a third-and-12 at the Atlanta 22 with 12:01 to play in the third quarter the Seahawks had to use a time out to avoid a delay of game penalty.

What went wrong: Carroll said the Seahawks simply had “guys coming in subbing a little bit late. So we just lost our timing on it.’’

That forced Russell Wilson to call time as the play clock neared zero.

Carroll said he wanted the time out so Seattle — which still trailed 24-17 — could have a better chance to convert the third down and score a touchdown instead of settling for the field goal.

“Pretty hard to make a third-and-17,’’ he said.

But third-and-12 proved too much, too, as a screen pass to J.D. McKissic fizzled quickly when he stumbled and was tackled for a three-yard gain. Walsh kicked a field goal on the next play to make it 24-20. The lost time out could have been handy later, as Carroll acknowledged. But as he also said it’s “easy now’’ to realize that after the fact.

3, Wasted challenge that burned another time out.

What happened: With 9:12 left in the game, Seattle faced a third-and-one at its own 19, trailing 31-23, when receiver Doug Baldwin bobbled a Wilson pass as he fell to the ground. The pass was ruled incomplete but Baldwin immediately signaled to Carroll as if to challenge it. After waiting a few seconds and looking at a replay on the big screen, Carroll threw the red challenge flag.

What went wrong: In one of the quicker reviews of the season, the play was upheld after replay and Seattle had lost its second time out — which like the earlier time out would have been nice to have at the end of the game (though that all assumes everything ends up playing out the way it did).

Carroll noted Tuesday that he takes into consideration what players say. He said there have been times when Baldwin specifically has told him he made a catch and he has not used the challenge, “and there’s been a couple of times I’ve gone with him and it has worked out, too. And that time he was certain that he had his arm around the football (that) even though it touched the ground, he thought he still had his arm under it.’’

According to Pro Football Reference, Carroll has twice challenged other receptions by Baldwin ruled incomplete and each time the play was overturned. One came last year in the wild card playoff win over Detroit when Seattle challenged a ruling on a Baldwin reception ruled incomplete that gave Seattle a first down on a third-and-nine in the fourth quarter and set up a touchdown (on a pass to Baldwin) a few plays later.

That Seattle could again have gotten a first down on a third down late in the game undoubtedly played in to Carroll’s thinking.

“The information I had and what I saw on the replay kind of confirmed (his decision to challenge),’’ Carroll said. “… but it doesn’t always work out.’’

Indeed it didn’t, making Carroll 2-4 on challenges this season, according to Pro Football Reference, and providing a fitting epithet for the night as a whole.