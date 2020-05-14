The headline on the Pro Football Talk story is undoubtedly eye-catching and attention-getting — “Could Russell Wilson be traded by the Seahawks?”

Well, could is a pretty powerful word.

Just about anything could happen eventually and Wilson himself has said he wants to play until he’s 45 years old and Hall of Fame quarterbacks such as Joe Montana and Warren Moon both were traded late in their careers. And, if you didn’t hear, Tom Brady left the Patriots in free agency to sign with Tampa Bay this offseason.

So, sure, Wilson could leave someday.

But it’s not happening anytime soon — not with Wilson in the prime of his career at 31 years old and just beginning the first season of a new four-year contract he signed last year.

Wilson is the centerpiece of the Seahawks franchise and will remain so for as long as anyone can plan anything right now.

The newsier part of the PFT story was a report of a rumor that the Seahawks may have called the Browns in 2018 and at least thrown out the idea of trading Wilson for Cleveland’s first-round pick, which was the first overall selection and ended up being used to draft QB Baker Mayfield.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns contend that the idea was ‘floated’ conceptually, but that the discussion did indeed happen,’’ PFT wrote.

If that sounds like a lot less than “the Seahawks offered Russell Wilson for Cleveland’s number one pick,’’ as it quickly got condensed to on Twitter and elsewhere, than that’s indeed the case, according to all available evidence.

This isn’t the kind of thing anyone involved with goes on the record to talk about one way or the other, so there’s not going to be official confirmation or denial of a two-year old trade rumor like this.

But as one person said, “all 31 teams called the Cleveland Browns that year,’’ as they do every year with whichever team has the first pick. GMs aren’t doing their job if they don’t at least call the team with the first pick and see what might happen just in case.

Cleveland also had the fourth overall pick that year.

If Seattle were going to have dangled Wilson in a trade with Cleveland, the one thing I can say definitively is that it would have been for both the first and the fourth pick to start with and then go from there.

The Browns had the first overall pick by virtue of going 0-16. They’d gotten the fourth pick in a trade with Houston the year before in which the Texans moved up to take quarterback Deshaun Watson.

But whether Seattle even talked to Cleveland about Wilson for both of those picks is regarded as happening mostly in the “hey, throw that out there and see what they’d say so we know what the market is’’ if it happened at all.

As PFT noted, Seattle did enter that draft with at least some uncertainty about the future of its quarterback spot, as the Seahawks knew they were going to have to address Wilson’s contract following the 2018 season.

It’s thought the Seahawks would have seriously considered taking Patrick Mahomes had he fallen to them at 26 in the 2017 draft. He didn’t get close to that as Kansas City traded up to take him at 10 and the Seahawks eventually traded out of the first round and ended up with Malik McDowell at 35.

And Seahawks GM John Schneider was spotted the following year checking out Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who ended up going seventh overall to Buffalo.

Quarterback is an important position and Schneider moved up the ranks in Green Bay where a basic philosophy was to always have your bases covered at QB.

And with at least some uncertainty over Wilson’s future in those years, Schneider wouldn’t have been doing his job if he didn’t at least explore other possibilities.

But the hope and plan all along was to sign Wilson to an extension, which got done memorably last April 15, a contract that almost 13 months later means he is still the highest-paid player in the league on an annual basis at $35 million a year from the 2020 to 2023 seasons.

That contract also includes a no-trade clause, which Wilson said in his press conference to announce the deal was a key to getting the deal done.

“We talked about the idea of a no-trade clause just because we really wanted to be here,’’ Wilson said. “That was the thing we were really excited about and that’s kind of what sealed the deal for us. I was really fired up about it.’’

A no-trade clause, of course, means only that Wilson can’t be traded somewhere without his consent.

Setting aside that much remains hard to predict about much of anything right now, the Seahawks are unquestionably entering a decade where every year could bring significant change.

Pete Carroll will be 69 in September and has two years left on his contract. Schneider has three years left on his. Other than players on their rookie contracts, Wilson is the only player under contract beyond the 2022 season.

Wilson will be 35 when his contract runs out, and who knows what will happen then, especially if there are new people in charge.

But all of that is a long way away. If you own a Russell Wilson jersey, go ahead and keep it. It’ll still be good for a while.