While Seattle’s pick of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday will continue to be analyzed, dissected and otherwise evaluated from now until he proves his worth on the field one way or the other, there was no morning-after remorse among the Seahawks.

If anything, seeing that Baltimore took a linebacker with the pick after theirs may have only made Seattle feel that they potentially caught a break when a trade with the Packers fell through.

Word in league circles Friday is that had the Seahawks not taken Brooks at 27, then the Ravens would have at 28.

Of course, that means Seattle could have then taken the linebacker that Baltimore did — LSU’s Patrick Queen — had he lasted to 30.

We may never know for sure if Seattle would have just taken Queen there.

But that both the Ravens and Seahawks — two teams who have a deserved reputation for identifying defensive talent — each had their eyes on Brooks and that the Ravens then ended up with Queen will make it that much more interesting to follow the careers of Brooks and Queen moving forward.

What we do know for sure is that Seattle was indeed hoping to move down from 27 to 30 in a trade with Green Bay, which would have garnered another pick.

Instead, the Packers took a deal with Miami to move to 26, giving up pick 30 and 136.

So, presumably that’s what the Seahawks were angling to get.

Why did Green Bay kill the deal with Seattle to take the one with Miami?

The thought is that the Colts, who have pick 34, were going to make a move into the first round to instead take the player Green Bay wanted — Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Seattle couldn’t do anything to combat that.

And as GM John Schneider noted after the draft, there wasn’t a lot of trade talking going on — Green Bay was apparently the only team with which Seattle had anything serious in the works.

And once Love went — the last quarterback anyone apparently deemed worthy of drafting in the first round — that was that. There was no one left that any other team felt desperately enough about to want to move up into the first round.

So, Seattle stood pat and made a pick of a player who doesn’t fill an immediate need as an inside linebacker with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright holding down those two spots, but could filll one in the pretty near term, especially with Wright entering the final year of his contract.

The Seahawks also say they could use Brooks at strongside linebacker, where Seattle last year had Mychal Kendricks.

The Seahawks used Kendricks, or Cody Barton, roughly 70 percent of the time last season at strongside backer with a nickel just 30 percent of the time.

The Seahawks will likely try to play more traditional nickel this year — it will be interesting to see if they do anything more to address cornerback in the final two days of the draft.

But if not, adding Brooks gives them one more option to keep three linebackers on the field most of the time, something the Seahawks like because it helps them fulfill what coach Pete Carroll says his number one defensive goal — stopping the run (something Seattle was better at last season than in 2018 but still not good, giving up 4.9 yards per carry, 28th-worst in the NFL).

The speedy Brooks — he ran a 4.54 40 at the combine but is said to have been clocked more quickly by some of the teams that were there — was also generally viewed as maybe the best linebacker against the run in all of college football last season.

His speed, size and playing style all drew immediate comparisons to Bobby Wagner — like Wagner, Brooks is 6-foot. Wagner was listed at 242 coming out of Utah State, and Brooks is listed at 240.

We’ll obviously need some time now to find out if Brooks can live up to that billing — and every team is excited about their picks on the day after they are made, to be sure.

But years from now, if Brooks indeed turns out to be the player they hope, the Seahawks may well be glad that their best-laid plan to move down fell through.