So after all that — months of trade rumors and rumblings about whether Russell Wilson wanted to stay in Seattle and if the Seahawks really wanted to keep him — the two sides remained married.

For at least another five years, anyway.

And they did so with a contract that was pretty much in line with what most observers figured all along might be what it would take to get it done — a four-year extension worth $35 million a season ($140 overall) that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Adding that onto the one year he had left, and Wilson can make $157 million through the 2023 season, keeping him with the Seahawks until he is 35.

There had been talk that Wilson wanted to set some other precedents with this contract — specifically, maybe tying the contract to rises in the salary cap, an attempt to assure that his salary would always stay at the top of the market (rising salaries of other players meant Wilson went from being the second-highest paid player in the NFL in July, 2015, to 14th-highest before agreeing to his new deal Monday).

But early indications are that the deal is pretty much conventional in its structure with no salary cap tie-ins, though there is a no-trade clause, at Wilson’s request.

Indications are that Wilson’s camp fought for the cap tie-in until the last minute, when the Seahawks offered a counterpropsal in the form of a higher signing bonus — $65 million, the highest in NFL history, with Wilson being guaranteed $70 million in the first year of the contract.

NFL Network reported that Seahawks general manager John Schneider walked that final contract offer down the hall to Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, at 11:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the clock struck midnight on Wilson’s self-imposed deadline of April 15 to get a contract done.

Advertising

That’s literally a check Wilson gets the minute he signs the contract, or a healthy chunk of it anyway — as of Tuesday morning, the Seahawks had yet to officially announce the deal, which they will only do once pen is put to paper.

That the contract makes Wilson the highest-paid player in NFL history (for the moment, anyway) means he certainly got a lot financially out of the deal.

But his agent, Rodgers, said in a statement to the Times that what was ultimately most important for Wilson than setting any precedents in terms of guarantees or cap tie-ins, was staying in Seattle.

“Russell loves this town, this team and these fans,’’ Rodgers told the Times early Tuesday morning. “Part of the compromise involved his affection for all things Seattle. The idea of playing anywhere else was not nearly as appealing as playing right here, the place he and his family call home.’’

Wilson’s apparent desire to stay in Seattle, and willingness not to push the envelope too much to try to get the team to make some unprecedented concessions, flew in the face of much of the discussion over the last few weeks, notably a rumor started by sports talk show host Colin Cowherd of FS1 that Wilson’s wife, entertainer and singer Ciara, preferred for the couple to be based in New York and as such, Wilson wanted to be traded to the Giants.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll publicly scoffed at the rumor when asked in March at the NFL league meetings, and other sources said there was nothing to it, some noting that Cowherd said all along he heard it from “the entertainment side’’ of things (Cowherd and Ciara have the same representation). And Ciara tweeted to her 11.1 million followers Tuesday morning “Soooo proud of my love @DangeRussWilson. So excited Seattle is home! God is so good. The hardest working man I know! You inspire me so much! #GoHawks @Seahawks.”

Advertising

But the rumor and others like it lingered, and grew only more intense when it was revealed — in a story first broken in the Seattle Times on April 2 — that Wilson had set an April 15 deadline to get a new contract.

Why seem to complicate things — no one had ever heard of an April deadline before for an NFL player to get a contract extension — if he just wanted to stay put?

The response was that Wilson wanted to get it over with. In 2015 he set a deadline of the start of training camp to get a new contract, and the two sides came to agreement at the 11th hour the night before.

His side figured this time that nothing would change in terms of what Seattle could offer — or what Wilson would want — from spring to summer, so why not get it done now? That way, Wilson didn’t also have to deal with an offseason of questions and wondering about his future.

Getting it done quickly also may have given Wilson whatever assurance he may still have needed about how the team feels about him.

That may seem a silly notion — it’s worth recalling again the Seahawks made him the second-highest paid player in the NFL with his 2015 contract at $21.9 million per season, just $100,000 less a year than Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

And wasn’t it this time a year ago that seemingly every national outlet had some sort of story about the Seahawks choosing to tie its future to Wilson over other seminal Seahawks such as Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett?

But everybody wants to be wanted, and in the high-stakes world of professional sports, it’s money that conveys feelings the best.

So now, the Seahawks head into the rest of their offseason with their biggest question answered.

But many still linger, specifically the fate of fifth-year defensive lineman Frank Clark. Clark received a franchise tag in March that will pay him $17.1 million in 2019.

Clark, though, would rather have a long-term deal, one likely paying him in the $18-21 million a year range over four to five seasons.

Some have wondered if Wilson’s deal will preclude any other big deals and mean they can’t pay Clark.

Advertising

But Seattle has ample cap space in 2020 and beyond — $83 million in effective cap space before the Wilson deal, sixth-most in the NFL according to OvertheCap.com — and can get a deal done with Clark if it really wants.

Same holds true with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Wagner is averaging $10.75 million on his current deal but will want a significant raise to stay, especially after the Jets handed C.J. Mosley $17 million a year last March. Seattle’s hope will be that Wagner – who is acting as his own agent —- may settle for a little less, with Mosley’s deal viewed by many around the NFL as an outlier at almost $5 million per year more than the next highest-paid inside linebacker, Carolina’s Luke Kuechly, who makes $12.3 million per season.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed also would like an extension as he enters his final season.

But while there have been plenty of key players who led to the rise of the Seahawks during the Carroll/Schneider era, which began in 2010, it was the addition of Wilson in 2012 that was the key to it all, and what the team knew was the key to keeping it going.

Seattle has won nine or more games every season since and made the playoffs all but once, with Wilson in just seven seasons already having broken most of the team’s single-season and career passing records.

Advertising

But if Wilson’s Seahawks career remains defined in part by a time the team called for him to pass rather than run, the team made clear Monday night that it wasn’t going to ever pass on Wilson himself.