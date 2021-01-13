The working relationship of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer seemed to finally get going following a meeting of the minds after a disastrous offensive performance two weeks into the 2018 season.

It ended with another meeting of the minds two days ago.

The team’s (Carroll’s) decision to part ways with Schottenheimer following his third season as offensive coordinator on Tuesday — surprising given that Seattle set a team record for points this year with 459, even if not surprising in retrospect given the cut-throat nature of the NFL and Seattle’s win-now status —- came after the two met Monday to discuss the future of the Seahawks offense.

The conclusion? They now had “philosophical differences’’ that apparently couldn’t be mended leading to the stated “parting of ways.”

Why?

Maybe it was Carroll’s desire to run more, or at least pass more judiciously, or that Schottenheimer didn’t like that Carroll — by his own admission — ‘got in the middle’’ of some key play calls such as the ill-fated fourth-quarter fourth down against the Rams Saturday.

Or maybe the two simply disagreed about the best ways to pull the offense out of the funk that sunk the 2020 season after the blazing-hot Let Russ Cook beginning.

Tuesday’s news called to mind how Schottenheimer and Carroll had another critical meeting in September of 2018 following a 24-17 Monday night loss in Chicago that dropped Seattle to 0-2.

Schottenheimer was essentially Carroll’s hand-picked in 2018 hire to replace the fired Darrell Bevell, with Carroll wanting to revive what in 2017 was the worst running attack of the Carroll era other than this first season (2017 was the year of the failed Eddie Lacy experiment and Chris Carson’s injury after four games and J.D. McKissic scoring the only rushing touchdown of the season other than Russell Wilson, an increasingly amazing fact).

Schottenheimer, who had operated pretty run-heavy offenses with the Jets and Rams, had a background that made sense to get back to that philosophy and seemed totally on board with it.

But that night in Chicago, the Seahawks passed it 36 times — one of which was a pick-six for the Bears — while running just 22, including an odd third quarter when Seattle threw it on all six plays it ran, gaining just one yard.

Carroll later admitted he was “impatient’’ with Seattle trailing 10-3 at halftime and “I got (Schottenheimer) to take a couple of shots and look at a couple of things and it got him out of rhythm a little bit… My fault. I got him trying a little bit too hard to take a couple of shots and see if we could bounce something back and get back into the game quickly and I shouldn’t have done that.”

The two met the next day at the VMAC for an hour.

“He and I sat down and kind of had a little heart-to-heart,” Schottenheimer recalled later during the 2018 season. “There were things that he and I just wanted to make sure we were on the same page about. It wasn’t just the running game, it was he and I continuing to build our relationship, and it was an awesome meeting. I know I came out of that meeting feeling really good just about the direction where we wanted to go.”

The direction became very clear the following week against Dallas as Seattle ran it 39 times (Chris Carson had a career-high 32 carries that still stands) while passing just 26 in a 24-13 win that kickstarted a 10-4 run that got Seattle back into the playoffs. Seattle had the highest run-to-pass percentage in the NFL that season, passing it just 47.56% after it had been over 59 in 2017.

That pass-to-run percentage creeped up markedly the past two years, to 54.34% in 2019 and 59.59% in 2020, 14th in the league.

Seattle was at 62.45% after the first half of the season, which ended with the turnover-filled loss at Buffalo, after which Carroll —who, remember, had a long defensive background as an assistant before becoming a head coach — made clear the turnovers had to stop (recall that “it’s all about the ball.’’)

Was Schottenheimer, after guiding Wilson to 28 touchdown passes in the first eight games of the season, simply not on board with going back to the past?

Or maybe it was the meddling. Of course, it’s the head coach’s right to meddle as much as he wants, even if Carroll has said often that having been a coordinator himself, he knows coordinators work best when they aren’t looking over their shoulder constantly.

The Chicago game in 2018, and the fourth-down play Saturday against the Rams in which Carroll admitted he got “in the middle’’ of the playcall, which helped lead to it being called late and false start penalty, were hardly the only times Carroll gave a piece of his mind to Schottenheimer.

During the Minnesota game — the fifth game of the year when Seattle was still in the blazing Russell cooking phase of things — Carroll said later he mentioned to Schottenheimer after a couple of series where the offense was stagnant to make sure that “Russ is in the middle of everything. … we talked about ‘we just need to go.’’’

Seattle did that night, rallying from a 13-0 halftime deficit to win 27-26.

Carroll, though, has never been easy on offensive coordinators (which, again, is his right as the head coach).

After USC completed an undefeated season in 2004 with a 55-19 win over Oklahoma, averaging 38.2 points on the season, offensive coordinator Norm Chow left for the NFL, apparently having been told he would be stripped of his play-calling duties with Carroll wanting to hand those over to the then-up-and-coming Lane Kiffin, a move that would also give Steve Sarkisian, then back from a year with the Raiders, more power in his role as quarterbacks coach. Some speculated Carroll was jealous of Chow’s success, or that having won a national title, he could now remake the staff and do things totally his way.

“Pete loves to tinker,’’ Chow was quoted as saying years later in the book Cardinal and Gold. “And I guess it was not good enough what we had done.’’

Neither for Schottenheimer was it good enough that Seattle scored a team record 459 points this season, though admittedly doing so in a year in which the NFL set a record for total points, with the average team scoring 24.8 per game (the Seahawks averaged 28.6).

Now Carroll turns the page to a new offensive coordinator, his fourth entering his 12th season with the Seahawks. But what the new OC will almost certainly have to accept is that Carroll won’t be totally turning the offense over to him.

As with the sweeping coordinator changes following the 2017 season (when Bevell, Kris Richard and Tom Cable were all sent packing), Carroll is making it clear once again who is really in charge.