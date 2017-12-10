The offense fares slightly better with a C-minus thanks to a decent effort in the running game, but three interceptions from Russell Wilson were costly.

JACKSONVILLE — Here are some early grades on the Seahawks’ 30-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

OFFENSE

This is becoming a season when the Seahawks appear to need Russell Wilson’s best game almost every time out to have a chance to win.

And this was not one of his best. Wilson uncharacteristically forced some balls into coverage resulting in three interceptions, tying the second most of his career in the regular season (his career high is five in a loss last season at Green Bay).

Seattle’s rushing numbers don’t look so bad, but the success was pretty intermittent with Mike Davis getting 49 yards on four straight runs in the second quarter but only 17 yards on 11 carries the rest of the game. He suffered a rib injury in the second half that limited his effectiveness. It’s the second time in three starts he has suffered an injury.

The line officially allowed just two sacks to a team that came in leading the NFL with 45. But the Jags broke through to disrupt a number of passing plays, with Wilson often left to improvise.

Right tackle Germain Ifedi had the toughest day. He was called for four penalties including an after-the-whistle flag for taunting an official that killed a first-quarter drive and a hold on a sack on the final play.

Jimmy Graham’s touchdown success of late has drawn a lot of attention; what’s gotten overlooked is his relative lack of impact in the offense. Graham had no receptions and dropped a pass on the final series.

Grade: C-minus.

DEFENSE

This was hardly the Seahawks at the end of the game with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright joining Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Cliff Avril as former Pro Bowlers now out.

The Seattle defense played like its usual stout self early but was beaten up in the second half with the Jaguars finishing with 425 yards, tied for the second-most allowed by the Seahawks this year.

Seattle got little pass rush with ends Frank Clark and Michael Bennett kept quiet for much of the game.

And without Wagner and Wright, Seattle had trouble stopping the run late as the Jaguars gained 157 yards, third-most allowed by the Seahawks this season.

Chris Ivory’s 34-yard run in the first quarter was the longest the Seahawks had allowed since a Week 3 loss at Tennessee.

Grade: D.

SPECIAL TEAMS

A bad day here other than a forced fumble by Terence Garvin on a kickoff that led to a third-quarter touchdown.

Blair Walsh missed another field goal in the second quarter, and Jaydon Mickens’ 72-yard punt return that led to a third-quarter TD helped break the game open.

Grade: D.