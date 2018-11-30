Dallas' win over the Saints Thursday night had a slight impact on Seattle's playoff hopes.

When your team is in the hunt for an NFL Wild Card playoff spot, just about any game can matter a little bit.

So it was with Dallas’ surprising 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints Thursday night, which according to the analytic site 538.com had a slight negative impact on Seattle’s playoff hopes, dropping the Seahawks from a 75 percent chance to make the postseason before the game to 73 percent after.

That’s because Dallas is one of the teams on which Seattle has a head-to-head tiebreaker edge on in the NFC but which now appears more likely to win the NFC East — now listed at 70 percent — rather than settling for a Wild Card spot.

And had Dallas lost Thursday night, Seattle would have been elevated to the number six spot in the NFC playoff picture — the Seahawks are currently number seven —- as the Cowboys would have fallen to 6-6 and behind Washington in the NFC East and behind Seattle, Minnesota and Carolina in the NFC standings.

Washington had been in first place before losing to Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Seattle does not play Washington this year and entering the weekend, each team has a 6-5 record. But Washington has a tiebreaker edge on Seattle due to a better conference record — 6-3 to Seattle’s 5-3. So in general, Seattle would have preferred to have Dallas in the mix of Wild Card teams and not Washington.

But Washington’s current edge can easily flip this weekend as Seattle hosts the 49ers as a 10-point favorite Sunday afternoon while Washington is a 6.5-point underdog Monday night at Philadelphia.

Obviously, a Seattle win and a Washington loss gives the Seahawks not only a better overall record than Washington but also one less conference defeat.

And should that scenario happen, many pundits will also view it as a further deflating the already declining playoff hopes of a Washington that has been hit with some significant injuries of late, most notably to quarterback Alex Smith, out for the year with a leg injury and replaced by Colt McCoy. Washington, which has lost three of its past four, also now plays three of its next four on the road.

But, while the NFC East race appears to be taking pretty firm shape, the games aren’t in the books until they are played on the field.

That’s always the message of Seattle coach Pete Carroll, whose focus will be on the Seahawks taking care of their own business.

Seattle finishes with four of five at home, with the only road trip to San Francisco. At this point, wins in four of those figure to be enough for a playoff berth, and three might do it, especially if one of those is against Minnesota next week, another NFC team vying for a wild card spot.

Let’s recap the NFC playoff picture entering this weekend.

1, Los Angeles Rams, 10-1. Rams play at Detroit Sunday and with a win will take a game edge on the Saints for home field in the NFC. But recall that the Saints beat the Rams so New Orleans holds the tiebreaker.

2, New Orleans Saints, 10-2. After losing at Dallas, Saints have next two on road, as well, at Tampa Bay and Carolina.

3, Chicago Bears, 8-3. Bears with a potentially tricky trip to New York to play the Giants Sunday.

4, Dallas Cowboys 7-5. Dallas’s win Thursday night also assures the Seahawks still have a win over a team with a winning record. Next up for the Cowboys is a home game against the Eagles next Sunday, who will come off having played on Monday night, which is always tricky, while Dallas will have had its second straight “mini-bye.”

5, Minnesota Vikings, 6-4-1. Vikings are a 5-point underdog Sunday at New England and then come to Seattle a week from Monday.

6, Washington, 6-5. Washington is a big underdog against the 5-6 Eagles, with Philly suddenly looming as the more potential danger in the Wild Card hunt with a win Sunday. One issue for the Eagles, though, is a 3-5 conference record, one reason why 538.com has the Eagles at just an 18 percent chance to make the playoffs.

7, Seattle Seahawks, 6-5. Sunday marks the biggest favorite Seattle has been for a game this season.

8, Carolina Panthers, 6-5. Panthers have lost three in a row and now play next two on road, at Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

One scenario to watch for this weekend is that if Washington wins, then it retakes the NFC East lead on the Cowboys due to having a better conference record. A Washington win would tie Dallas at 7-5, but the two teams split their head-to-head matchups and at that point the two would also be tied with a 3-1 divisional record, making the conference record the next tie breaker. With a win, Washington would be 7-3 in conference to Dallas’ current 6-3.

And that’s where Seattle’s win over Dallas and its tiebreaker edge come in handy.

Wins by Seattle and Washington would assure the Seahawks of being in the sixth spot after the weekend.

But should the point spreads all hold true — Seattle winning and Washington and Minnesota losing — then Seattle would be the number five at the end of the weekend.

Should Seattle lose? Well we’ll worry about what that means then.