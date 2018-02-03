If what some think could happen — Sheldon Richardson moves on, Michael Bennett is released and Cliff Avril retires — then Seattle's defensive line could have a pretty significantly different look in 2018.

Of all of the Seahawks’ position groups heading into the offseason, the defensive line and the secondary may be the most intriguing in terms of the potential change that could occur.

If what some think could happen — Sheldon Richardson moves on, Michael Bennett is released and Cliff Avril retires — then the line could have a pretty significantly different look in 2018.

If only some of that occurs — say Bennett and Richardson stay (with Avril’s situation maybe the most tenuous of all) — then the line could look largely as it did for most of the 2017 season.

Regardless, there will be change, and depending on the decisions of the next few weeks and free agency, the line could again be a major focus in the draft — the Seahawks have used either their first or second pick in the draft on a defensive linemen each of the last three years and could well do so again in 2018.

STARTERS

DEFENSIVE END

Michael Bennett

Snaps played: 931, 84.79 percent (via Pro Football Reference).

Key stat: 8.5 sacks, second on team.

Contract situation: Signed through 2020.

Frank Clark

Snaps played: 740, 67.4 percent.

Key stat: Nine sacks, first on team.

Contract situation: Signed through 2018.

Cliff Avril

Snaps played: 151, 13.75 percent.

Key stat: One sack in four games.

Contract situation: Signed through 2018.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Jarran Reed

Snaps played: 616, 56.1 percent.

Key stat: 45 tackles, seventh on team.

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

Sheldon Richardson

Snaps played: 654, 59.56 percent.

Key stat: 44 tackles, eighth on team.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

KEY BACKUPS

Nazair Jones

Snaps played: 284, 25.87 percent.

Key stat: Four QB hits, three passes defended in 11 games.

Contract situation: Signed through 2020.

Dion Jordan

Snaps played: 135, 12.3 percent.

Key stat: Six QB hits, tied for sixth on team, in five games.

Contract situation: Restricted free agent.

Branden Jackson

Snaps played: 263, 23.95 percent.

Key stat: 11 tackles in 12 games.

Contract situation: Exclusive rights free agent.

Quinton Jefferson

Snaps played: 129, 11.75 percent.

Key stat: Four QB hits.

Contract situation: Exclusive rights free agent.

Marcus Smith

Snaps played: 253, 23.04 percent.

Key stat: Six QB hits in 14 games.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Training camp began with the surprising news that the team’s first pick in the 2017 draft — Malik McDowell — had suffered significant injuries in an ATV accident (later confirmed as “a really bad concussion’’ by coach Pete Carroll, an injury that would eventually sideline him for the season and has his long-term future remaining in doubt.

The team had hoped McDowell could play in a role similar to that of Bennett as an end in the base defense and inside on passing downs, if not starting immediately at least playing a significant amount.

Instead, McDowell’s loss ultimately led to the trade for Richardson the week before the season began to fill the void.

The trade for Richardson led to some national talk that the Seahawks could have maybe the best defensive line in the NFL — a headline on a Bleacher Report story from Mike Freeman a few days after the deal stated “The Seahawks defense is scaring teams once again.’’

But injuries continued to be a plague.

Avril was lost for the season — and maybe for his career — with a neck/stinger injury in the fourth game against the Colts, Bennett battled knee and plantar fascia issues and Clark had injuries to both hands and a hamstring. Jordan’s return was also delayed by offseason knee surgery and then after making a debut that might have been better than expected, missed three games with a knee injury. Jones also missed the last five games with an ankle issue while Richardson also battled an oblique injury.

When healthy, the line showed flashes of living up to the hype — in one midseason stretch Seattle held six of seven opponents to less than 98 yards rushing and 3.8 per carry, including the Eagles and Atlanta.

But it never became the kind of deep and consistent force as was the 2013 line — which Seattle has been trying to replicate ever since and thought it had done with the selection of McDowell and then the trade of Richardson.

GRADE: B-minus.

OFFSEASON OBJECTIVES

First will be figuring out the futures of Bennett and Richardson. Bennett himself acknowledged at the end of the year his future is in question. Seattle would save only $2 million against the cap by waiving him but could be thinking it’s simply time to move on before age (Bennett turns 33 next November) and injuries take a further toll.

Richardson expressed interest in returning. But he also expressed interest in exploring the free agent market. And he’s regarded as one of only a few really marquee players available at his position, meaning he has plenty of incentive to see what kind of offers he’ll get.

Seattle could head that off by placing a franchise tag on Richardson. But that’s estimated at $14.5 million which would make him the highest-paid player on defense — have to imagine Earl Thomas would take note of that. Some have suggested Richardson could be tagged and then traded for draft picks. At the worst, letting Richardson leave would almost certainly net Seattle a third-round comp pick in 2019, which it could trade this year if it wanted. Something will happen soon on that as the tag period begins Feb. 20 and ends March 6 — essentially a week before the free agent period begins on March 14.

Avril appears almost certain to be waived even if he doesn’t announce his retirement.

At some point the Seahawks might look into extending Clark, but that could wait until the summer.

The Seahawks will undoubtedly do what’s needed to retain Jordan, maybe the biggest surprise on the line this season.

As for McDowell, the moves Seattle makes this offseason may indicate if the team really thinks he’ll ever play.

POSSIBLE FREE AGENT TARGETS

As noted earlier, it’s a good year for Richardson to be a free agent. Wrote Pro Football Focus this week, it’s “an incredibly thin class of defensive tackles’’ available in free agency. The defensive end class is better, though top players figure to be out of Seattle’s price range.

But if the Seahawks were to lose both Richardson and Bennett they’ll have to do something.

A few potentially inexpensive tackles who could be intriguing include Carolina’s Star Lotulelei and Dominique Easley of the Rams, the latter coming off a knee injury but rumored to have been Seattle’s preferred choice as a first-round pick in 2014 before being taken by New England.

PFF also projected the Seahawks to sign Minnesota run-stuffing tackle Shamar Stephen.

POSSIBLE DRAFT TARGETS

What may be more likely than spending big in free agency on the line is a high pick, especially if the Seahawks add some in the second and third rounds.

Could Washington’s Vita Vea fall to Seattle at No. 18? Wouldn’t seem likely given the buzz but stranger things have happened.

One popular mock draft pick for Seattle at 18 is Marcus Davenport, an end from University of Texas-San Antonio.