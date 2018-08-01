With the Seahawks off Wednesday, here's a look at some key events so far in training camp.

The Seahawks are off Wednesday and will return to the field at the VMAC on Thursday morning to begin their second week of training camp. And don’t look now, but a week from Thursday the Seahawks will play a game, hosting the Colts at CenturyLink Field.

The off day gives us a chance to review a little of what we have seen so far. So here we go with a quick thought on each of the team’s position groups.

QUARTERBACK

Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson and the last thing that any Seahawk fans needs to worry about. There will be much debate about how the offensive coaching staff chances and scheme tweaks are impacting his game as the season wears on. But we’re going to need a few games into the regular season to really be able to judge anything on that front. For now, the biggest question at QB remains who is going to be Wilson’s backup — veteran Austin Davis, who held the job last year, or rookie Alex McGough? The team is enamored with McGough’s potential and athleticism. But as might be expected of a seventh-round draft pick, McGough has had some pretty wild swings in practice so far of good plays and bad. Since the Seahawks know what they have in Davis, the real key to the battle is going to be how McGough plays in scrimmage settings (such as Saturday’s mock game) and preseason games.

TAILBACK

Chris Carson ended the offseason program having emerged as the leader atop the depth chart at tailback and he has so far picked up where he left off. For all of you fantasy players, if the season started today, Carson would be the starter, no question.

That doesn’t mean Rashaad Penny won’t play — the Seahawks will be open to rotating backs and also finding ways to use Penny in receiving roles. But C.J. Prosise has also picked up where he left off following a strong offseason and he could well emerge as the team’s primary third-down/two-minute back, as well.

“C.J. has never been in this kind of shape, we’ve never seen Chris in better shape, we’re learning about Rashaad right now, (J.D.) McKissic is ridiculously fit,’’ Carroll said Tuesday of the tailback group, a comment that left some wondering if there was any message being sent to or about Penny, whose status as a first-round pick will have his every move scrutinized as much as any player on the team.

FULLBACK

At the moment Seattle has just one healthy fullback — Tre Madden, the starter last year before being injured midway through — with Kahlid Hill and Jalston Fowler each out of late with injuries. So not a whole lot to judge anything yet.

TIGHT END

Ditto the tight end spot where we have yet to see presumed started Ed Dickson as he remains on the Non-Football Injury list with a groin injury suffered over the summer. That has had Nick Vannett usually running with the ones followed by Will Dissly and Tyrone Swoopes. Dissly’s blocking ability has begun to show up the last few days as the pads finally came on.

RECEIVER

Doug Baldwin’s injury — he has a lingering knee issue that has him sidelined for a few more weeks and it appears likely he won’t play in the preseason based on the timeline Carroll gave for him on Tuesday — will remain the big story here until he makes it back. In the meantime, lots of younger receivers — David Moore, Keenan Reynolds, Amara Darboh — have taken turns being the player of the day and making it clear that the battle for the last roster spot or two at receiver figures to be as compelling as any during the preseason. Seahawks also hoping to soon get back veteran Brandon Marshall. But until he’s healthy and on the field, it’s hard to know where he may fit in.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The starting five has remained the same throughout — left tackle Duane Brown, left guard Ethan Pocic, center Justin Britt, right guard D.J. Fluker and right tackle Germain Ifedi.

But Wednesday’s signing of J.R. Sweezy – who has 63 career starts at right guard — shows the Seahawks are hardly done tinkering. It’ll be interesting to see over the next few days and Sweezy takes the field if his addition creates any changes in where other players are lining up.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Here’s another spot where injuries have made it hard to get a complete sense of where things stand.

Actually, the tackle spot appears to be taking shape, with Tom Johnson, Jarran Reed, Nazair Jones and Shamar Stephen looking pretty set as the top four in the rotation there.

It’s the ends — and the ever critical outside pass rush — that looks even more uncertain now than when camp started with it unclear when Dion Jordan (battling a shin stress issue) will practice and Frank Clark also yet to practice after offseason hand surgery and Marcus Smith sidelined this week with a hip injury. That had rookies Jacob Martin and Rasheem Green working a lot with the ones on Tuesday along with veteran Branden Jackson. If there’s a spot where the Seahawks might make a significant personnel move before the season, this would likely be it.

LINEBACKER

Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are set inside and Barkevious Mingo appears to have a hold on strongside linebacker, with Martin also having shown some flashes there, too.

That leaves the main intrigue assessing the progress of rookie Shaquem Griffin at weakside linebacker, where he is backing up Wright. Griffin forced a fumble on Sunday in a team drill and had an interception of Russell Wilson Monday in a seven-on-seven drill, the kind of playmaking the Seahawks saw from him in college and hoped he could bring to the NFL.

“I think his biggest strength is everyone knows, is his speed,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said this week. “He’s really, really fast. He has a great combination with that speed, his mind. He really thinks well and really loves ball. So, it’s been a joy to coach him because he has his combination of speed, he loves ball and he understands what his strengths are, and he plays to them.“

Griffin isn’t going to beat out Wright. But he should at the least have a significant role on virtually all special teams.

SAFETY

Earl Thomas remains holding out with no end in sight. At this point, there’s nothing to think his holdout won’t extend into the regular season with the team banking that Thomas has to come back by midseason so his contract doesn’t toll.

What we do know is that Bradley McDougald will start somewhere. The last two days, he’s started alongside Maurice Alexander and that might be Seattle’s preferred non-Thomas alignment given their experience. But second-year players Tedric Thompson and Delano Hill have also gotten work with the ones, with Thompson having made a few notable plays.

CORNERBACK

The regular starters remain LCB Shaquill Griffin, RCB Byron Maxwell and nickel corner Justin Coleman. But the RCB spot remains intriguing with Neiko Thorpe and rookie Tre Flowers getting lots of reps there, too. Thorpe, interestingly, has also been getting some plays at nickel of late with Flowers — a college safety being converted to cornerback — getting a lot of work with the second unit at RCB.

Norton this week called Flowers’ transition so far “terrific. Long, fast, smart, guy is really humble. He learns in an instant. He takes everything that we teach him in the classroom, brings it right out to the practice. Makes mistakes, learns from mistakes, and he never makes the same mistake twice. He’s a guy that makes new mistakes and he learns really fast. So, there’s no limit to how good he can be.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Two fun battles at punter (Michael Dickson and Jon Ryan) and kicker (Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Myers) will likely need a few preseason games to really determine much of anything.