The Seahawks playing the Rams in Brazil? CenturyLinkField hosting a playoff game in February?

Both are among the kinds of things that theoretically could happen if all of the items proposed by the NFL as part of a new collective bargaining agreement with league players are approved.

A half-dozen or so reports broke late Wednesday afternoon of what is reported to be included in proposals by the league to the players.

Those include a 17-game regular season, expanding the playoffs to include seven teams in each conference instead of the current six and having only the number one seed in each conference get a bye instead of two.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, the extra regular season game for each team would be played “out of market,’’ or at a neutral site, including the current international games in London and Mexico City but also with the possibility of games in places such as Brazil and Germany and also in U.S. cities that don’t have NFL teams or Canada.

La Canfora also reported the league has also proposed that there would be just two preseason games but each team would be allowed to schedule a scrimmage with another team that could be open to fans and played in a stadium, and that there would be two byes.

And the upshot of lengthening the season would be a Super Bowl held on the final Sunday in February so that the league could continue to start its season after Labor Day, which is preferred for TV ratings purposes (August traditionally being a slow TV time).

Many of these changes likely wouldn’t take effect until the 2021 season — which would be the first official year of the new CBA — at the earliest.

But reports are that the expanded playoff system could be implemented immediately (and adding a team and eliminating a bye would mean three games in each conference on wild card weekend instead of two, with one report that at least one could be held on a Monday night).

As we wait to see if gets officially approved over the next few days — which appears to be the goal, with the new league year and free agency looming on March 18 — here are a few thoughts on how this could have, or could in the future, impact the Seahawks.

— Interestingly enough, since the NFL went to its current format in 2002 Seattle has never finished as the number seven seed (last year, that spot went to the Rams, more on which in a moment). That’s in part because Seattle has happily made the playoffs 13 times since then, eight times by winning a division title, meaning one of the top four seeds. But a seventh playoff bid could have made Seattle’s regular-season finale against Arizona in 2017 that much more interesting and potentially tragic.

Under the current format Seattle’s playoff hopes were dashed that year when Atlanta beat Carolina, making the Seahawks-Arizona game irrelevant.

But under the new proposal, Seattle would still have been alive — if the Seahawks had beaten Arizona they would have been 10-6 and had the seventh seed in the NFC.

Alas, Blair Walsh missed a 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds and Seattle lost to finish 9-7 and number nine in the NFC.

— Seattle has also never been a two seed, which since 2002 has meant getting a bye in the wild card round and home field advantage against any team except the one.

Seattle has three times been the number one seed, and in 2013 and 2014 had to win the last game to get it (in 2005, Seattle had already clinched it going into the last weekend), possession of which will now become even more important.

Each time Seattle has been the one seed it has advanced to the Super Bowl.

— Recall that last year when the Seahawks lost to the 49ers and fell to the five seed, it meant they had only one chance to host a home game, by winning two road games and advancing to the NFC title game and then hoping that the six seed Vikings got there, too.

But if a seventh team were added and the second bye removed, a five seed as Seattle was last year could theoretically host a game in the divisional round. That would happen if the six and seven seeds also won.

If the proposed format was in place last year, Green Bay would have had to host the Rams on the opening weekend instead of getting a bye, and ultimately resting up for a Seattle team that had to go to Philadelphia and beat the Eagles and then turn around and travel to Lambeau.

But under the proposed format, say the Rams had beaten Green Bay and the Vikings still defeated the Saints (as happened) then Seattle would have hosted the Vikings in the divisional round and the Rams gone to San Francisco.

— As for the 17-game regular season, the thought is that one conference would play nine home games and eight road games one season, and the other eight home and nine road, and then they would switch that the following year, so that playoff races in each conference — and the fight for that oh-so-valued number one seed — is equal.

— And as for playing internationally, the CBA proposals make it clear that’s something that is only going to become more common for all teams. Seattle was one of the last NFL teams to play an international game when it beat the Raiders in London in 2018. Thousands of Seahawks fans appeared to make the trip. Those who did and enjoyed it figure to get more chances soon for similar excursions.