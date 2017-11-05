Three missed field goals and an offensive line that was still shaky despite the addition of Duane Brown add up to a poor report card for the Seahawks.

Here are the early grades on the Seahawks’ surprising 17-14 loss to Washington Sunday.

OFFENSE

Hopes that the addition of veteran Duane Brown would fix everything on the offensive line were halted as the line had one of its shakier afternoons. All five linemen drew at least one penalty in the first three quarters.

Statistically, the running game was about as good as any time all season. But much of that was due to the aggressiveness of Russell Wilson in the run game.

Wilson had 60 yards on eight attempts through the first three quarters to account for roughly half of the 116 rushing yards the Seahawks had to that point.

Seattle wanted to get Eddie Lacy established as the tailback. But that plan lasted only a quarter as Lacy suffered a groin injury and did not return.

That left the running game to Thomas Rawls and J.D. McKissic

Wilson, continually under pressure, was off target often early on, hitting just 14 of 31 through the first three quarters. But he was again good in the fourth quarter, leading two long scoring drives to get Seattle the lead.

But the early inefficiency is hard to ignore.

GRADE: D.

DEFENSE

For most of the game this was the Seattle defense as we have long known it and it appeared good enough to win the game on its own.

But the late collapse that allowed Washington to pull it out was another sign that maybe this defense is more vulnerable than those of past years.

Bobby Wagner played great and the line had its way with a patchwork Washington front most of the day.

Dwight Freeney showed he still has it at age 37 with two solo sacks, one of which almost forced a fumble that could have given Seattle the lead in the fourth quarter.

But Seattle rookie Shaquill Griffin was beaten for the key play that set up the final TD on a play that maybe Earl Thomas was most missed.

GRADE: B-minus.

SPECIAL TEAM

Blair Walsh’s three missed field goals in the first half — of 44, 39 and 49 yards — made this one of the worst days in recent team history for the kicking game.

The coverage units were good but Seattle isn’t getting much out of its return game.

GRADE: F.