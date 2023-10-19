RENTON — Simply acknowledging there’s a problem hasn’t been enough so far for the Seahawks to solve their two most vexing offensive issues: Converting on third downs and in the red zone.

And their struggles in each area have presented something of a conundrum. The Seahawks rank eighth in the NFL in points scored (24.8 per game) but are 30th in third-down conversions (31.58%) and tied for 20th in red-zone touchdowns (11 of 22, 50%).

So just think how productive the Seahawks’ offense might be once they figure out how to perform better on third downs and in the red zone?

“If we correct those two things, who knows how good this offense could be with how many explosive plays we can already generate from the players we already have,’’ receiver DK Metcalf said this week.

But as quarterback Geno Smith said Thursday, each has been a topic of conversation after almost every game.

“We haven’t been our best on third down or in the red zone,’’ Smith said. “And I feel like that’s something we’ve talked about, you guys (the media) and I have talked about, every single week that I’ve been up here, is how to correct those issues.’’

Advertising

They also might be 4-1 right now instead of 3-2 as the theme of Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Bengals was the missed opportunities from inside the 20-yard line.

Seattle was just 1 for 5 scoring TDs inside the 20, with the only success coming on the first drive of the game. Seattle was 0 for 4 the rest of the way, all coming in the second half.

On Thursday, when Smith and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron held their regular weekly meetings with the media, each said they couldn’t put their finger on any one reason for the uninspiring red-zone showing after a few days to think about it and review the film.

“I would say it was probably a bunch of different things that happened,’’ Smith said. “Whatever it is, we have to make sure that we correct it. Usually, we don’t have those mistakes, but for whatever reason, it happened. I think it was just another good opportunity for us to learn some things.’’

Waldron echoed that sentiment.

“(It) was more of a cumulative effort,’’ he said.

What each also did, though, was take a look in the mirror.

As he did after Sunday’s game, Smith again took full blame for the offensive failures.

Advertising

“I always say it starts with me,’’ he said. “I’m going to figure out ways to be better in those situations, and I know we’ll have more of those situations in the next coming games.’’

Waldron, meanwhile, said the red-zone issues Sunday were “starting with me putting some guys in some better positions, in terms of the play calls, and then obviously executing.’’

One obvious factor was a banged-up offensive line that went with its fourth different starting five of the season; Seattle started only four different starting alignments in 17 regular-season games in 2022.

A penalty on running back Kenneth Walker III at the 3-yard line in the third quarter also helped kill one drive. Smith threw an interception from the 18 on the next play.

Waldron on Thursday smiled and declined to comment when asked what Walker should have done differently on that play.

“I’m going to stay away from that one,” he said, but the obvious implication was that the Seahawks didn’t agree with the call.

Advertising

The other three, though, were just failures — one resulting in a field goal, and then the final two drives of the game ending on a sack and a hurried incompletion at the Bengals’ 6- and 9-yard line, respectively.

And Waldron insisted the third-down and red-zone issues aren’t becoming a stigma.

He pointed to the Seahawks going 5 of 12 (41.7%) on third downs against Cincinnati. That was their second-best percentage of the season behind the 5 of 11 (45.5%) in the win over Detroit (though it’s worth noting that Seattle was just 1 of 5 in the final 25 minutes of that game).

“It’s something we are looking to fix but not something we feel like is a problem, because we’ve had the experience down there and come out on the right end of that scenario right there,’’ Waldron said.

Five games also makes sweeping statistical judgments difficult.

But the numbers do show Smith has struggled more inside the 20 than anywhere else on the field.

While Smith has a passer rating of 90.7 for the season, he is at just 74.9 inside the red zone, according to Pro Football Reference. He is 12 for 29 with 91 yards, five TDs and one interception in the red zone.

Sponsored

But interestingly, he has a rating of 95.8 — his best for any area of the field — inside the 10, having completed 5 of 10 passes for 30 yards and five TDs (meaning all five of his TD passes inside the 20 have also come from inside the 10).

That means it’s the area from the 20- to the 11-yard line that’s been the issue. In that range, Smith is just 7 of 19 for 61 yards and no TDs, a rating of 58.11.

One possible solution to that might be a really obvious one — get the ball more to Metcalf.

Metcalf has five catches on six targets inside the 20 for 46 yards and two touchdowns, and he has two catches on three targets inside the 10 for 16 yards and two touchdowns (meaning both red-zone touchdowns came from inside the 10).

That means Smith is 5 of 16 for 31 yards and no TDs when throwing passes from the 11-20 to anyone other than Metcalf, a rating of 40.61.

But then, opponents know as well as anyone that Metcalf is Seattle’s most efficient receiver in those areas and try to make it tough to get the ball to him there.

And Thursday, both Smith and Waldron sounded confident that eventually the third-down and red-zone issues will be solved — or, at least, look a lot better.

“Just for whatever reason, the execution hasn’t been there,’’ Smith said. “It comes down to me putting the ball in the hands of the playmakers and getting the ball to them in rhythm so they can make plays. I think it just comes down to that. Overall execution in those moments, those specific moments, the third downs, the red zone, I feel like we can do a lot better. Overall, I just have to do a better job of getting the ball out first, being accurate and allowing the guys to make plays in space.”