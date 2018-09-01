How many members of the draft classes of 2018, 2017 and 2016 remain? Read on to find out.

Roster cutdown weekend wasn’t the whirlwind in 2018 for the Seahawks that it was a year ago, when Seattle made trades to acquire Sheldon Richardson and Justin Coleman, sending out receiver Jermaine Kearse along the way.

Still, the Seahawks pulled off two trades and made a couple of somewhat surprising cuts as they set their roster at the regular-season limit of 53 on Saturday.

Here’s a by-the-numbers review of how it looked once the dust settled.

4 — That’s the number of players left on the roster who have been with the team continuously since the Super Bowl loss to New England: quarterback Russell Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin and linebackers K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner. That number rises to five if you include offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy, who is back on the roster after spending the last two years in Tampa Bay. Cornerback Byron Maxwell, who like Sweezy left and returned, was placed on Injured Reserve and is done for the season (oh, and Earl Thomas remains on the reserve/did not report list, with no sign of the impasse lifting any time soon).

25 — The number of offensive and defensive players on what is as well-rounded a roster from that standpoint as you can get. Add in three specialists and you get 53.

1 — The number of undrafted rookie free agents who made the roster — defensive tackle Poona Ford of Texas. Seattle has a long history of rookie UDFAs who have become significant contributors, with Baldwin the most notable of the Carroll era (Kearse is another).

7 — That’s how many members of the 2018 rookie draft class that remain on the roster out of the nine who were picked (running back Rashaad Penny, defensive lineman Rasheem Green, tight end Will Dissly, linebacker Shaquem Griffin, cornerback Tre Flowers, punter Michael Dickson and defensive end/linebacker Jacob Martin). Another, offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, was placed on Injured Reserve after recently having ankle surgery. The other is quarterback Alex McGough, who was waived after the team acquired Brett Hundley last week to be the backup to Wilson. But the Seahawks are hoping/expecting to re-sign McGough to the practice squad.

7 — That’s the number of players on the 53-man roster from the 11-man 2017 draft class. Two were already gone (defensive lineman Malik McDowell and offensive tackle Justin Senior). The Seahawks waived two more on Saturday — third-round receiver Amara Darboh and sixth-round defensive back Mike Tyson. Darboh was one of the most-discussed players of training camp in terms of whether he would make the roster. Ultimately injuries made the call. Darboh was unable to play in any of the four exhibition games. The Seahawks did not waive Darboh as injured and are hoping to get him back on the practice squad. The seven who remain from the 2017 class? Guard Ethan Pocic, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, safeties Delano Hill and Tedric Thompson, defensive tackle Nazair Jones, receiver David Moore and running back Chris Carson. Pocic, Griffin, Thompson and Carson could all be starters in the opener against Denver with Moore and Jones ticketed for key roles.

7 — That’s what is left on the active roster of the 10-man draft class of 2016 — right tackle Germain Ifedi, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, running back C.J. Prosise, tight end Nick Vannett, offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson and offensive lineman Joey Hunt. Three players are long departed — running backs Alex Collins and Zac Brooks and receiver Kenny Lawler. There was much talk in the preseason about the future of Prosise, but he stayed largely healthy, catching a team-high 10 passes for 51 yards and playing extensively on special teams. Seattle also needed the numbers at tailback with J.D. McKissic remaining on the 53-man roster but likely out for the first few games after suffering a broken foot.

7 — And, well, there’s a theme here as that is how many from the classes of 2010-15 remained on the active roster after the weekend (2015 draftees Frank Clark and Tyler Lockett, 2014 draftee Justin Britt, 2012 draftees Wilson, Wagner and Sweezy and 2011 draftee Wright).

2 — Trades made by the Seahawks Saturday. In the first, Seattle dealt receiver Marcus Johnson to the Colts for tight end Darrell Daniels, who played at the University of Washington. The move gave Seattle three tight ends on its 53-man roster with Ed Dickson remaining on the Non-Football Injury list and out at least six weeks. In the second, the Seahawks traded a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Raiders for safety Shalom Luani, who played at Washington State. Luani basically replaces veteran Maurice Alexander, who was one of the few mild surprises among the cut players. One thought is that the Seahawks like the physicality of Luani, something they didn’t really see out of Alexander.

4 — Number of picks the Seahawks have in the 2019 draft after dealing a sixth-rounder last week for Hundley and the pick to the Raiders for Luani. Seattle was already without its second-round pick, sent last year to Houston as part of the Duane Brown deal. Seattle isn’t expected to get any compensatory picks for losing free agents. But Seattle always seems to find a way to acquire more picks once the draft rolls around.

6 and 5 — The numbers of running backs (if you include fullback Tre Madden) and receivers Seattle has on its roster. So is that a sign of the team’s stated renewed commitment to the running game? Maybe. The Seahawks are sure to try to re-sign a few of the receivers waived Saturday such as Darboh, Keenan Reynolds and Damore’ea Stringfellow to keep them within easy reach. And as noted, keeping five tailbacks may have also been a function of injuries with McKissic out and Penny having played only one game in the preseason due to a dislocated finger.

4 — That’s the number of players age 30 and up on the roster: Brown (33), receiver Brandon Marshall (34), defensive tackle Tom Johnson (34) and kicker Sebastian Janikowski (40). Interestingly, that’s the same number of 30-plus players Seattle had on its active roster at the end of the 2017 season (Brown, Michael Bennett, punter Jon Ryan and linebacker Michael Wilhoite).

10 — That’s the number of players the Seahawks can re-sign to their practice squad beginning Sunday afternoon. Those players must clear waivers first. As noted, likely candidates include Darboh, McGough, Reynolds and Stringfellow as well as maybe Tyson and offensive linemen Jordan Roos and Skyler Phillips and cornerback Akeem King.