It was, both Russell Wilson and Jadeveon Clowney said later, the “craziest’’ game they had ever played in.

It was also a game that put the Seahawks in control of their own destiny (from a sports standpoint anyway, before we get too philosophical), meaning that if Seattle wins out it would take the NFC West title, assured a home game to start the playoffs, and maybe even a first-round bye, though there’s a lot of work to be done yet to get to that point.

Simply put, Seattle’s 27-24 overtime win over the 49ers Monday night figures to live on for quite some time, both in memory and resonance.

And on the morning after, here are some numbers that stood out:

3 — That’s the number of times Seattle has now rallied from a 10-point deficit to win this season, the most in the NFL this year, according to ESPN (the others occurred, well, just last week against Tampa Bay and, well, just a month ago at Cleveland, meaning in three of Seattle’s last four wins they’ve pulled off a rally from 10 down).

6-0 — Russell Wilson’s record against teams that were at least eight games over .500 at the time, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The 49ers were 8-0 and the last undefeated team before Seattle finally pushed them aside Monday night (and, yes, Seattle allows the 1972 Miami Dolphins to now celebrate heartily).

32 — The number of game-winning drives Wilson has now led in the fourth quarter or overtime since 2012, the most in the NFL (and that doesn’t include the fact that he’s basically led multiple game-winning drives the last two weeks).

5-0 — Seattle’s road record, the first time the Seahawks have started a season winning their first five road games. It’s also the fifth time in franchise history Seattle has won five in a row on the road at any point in a season (Seattle also did it in 2015).

8-2 — Seattle’s record, which marks just the fifth time the Seahawks have started 8-2 or better (the best start in franchise history was the 11-1 beginning of the 2013 Super Bowl winners). Seattle’s other 8-2 starts came in 1984, 1999, 2005 and 2013.

25-10 — Seattle’s record on Monday night, a winning percentage of .714 that is the best in the NFL since the MNF franchise began in 1970. That includes a 9-2 record on MNF under Carroll and now 28-5-1 in prime time since Carroll took over in 2010.

5 — The number of both Clowney’s quarterback hits and the number of sacks for Seattle, the latter tying a season-high also set in the season opener against Cincinnati. The Seahawks came into the game with just 15 sacks, but got a third of that total on one night against a 49ers offense that ranked among the best in the NFL in almost every statistical category. “I really loved what the defense did during this night,’’ said coach Pete Carroll. Clowney also had about as high of a score from Pro Football Focus as is possible at 90.7, credited with 11 pressures.

2 — Consecutive wins in overtime, something Seattle has done just one other time, in 1990. Oddly, they won each of those by the same score, 13-10, and against teams that no longer exist — the Houston Oilers and San Diego Chargers.

11 — Seattle’s total of lost fumbles for the season, second in the NFL behind only the New York Giants (14) and which ties the number of turnovers of any type the Seahawks had all of last season. If there was a disappointment in this game for Carroll, it was the three lost fumbles and four turnovers overall. “We won’t win if we keep doing this,’’ Carroll said. It was the third time this season Seattle has lost the turnover battle. The Seahawks are 2-1 in those games.

3 — The number of snaps played by 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny, who had one of the team’s three lost fumbles. With 2019 first-rounder L.J. Collier a healthy inactive, it means Seattle got just three snaps out of its last two first-round picks. But Seattle just keeps finding a way.

14 — Snaps for second-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who played on defense for the first time this season (he had previously played only on special teams) as the Seahawks were searching for ways to liven up the pass rush. Griffin played in obvious passing downs, and while he was not credited with any pressures via Pro Football Focus, in the bigger picture something obviously went right with the pass rush and it will be interesting to see if Griffin continues to play in such a role. “It was great to get him on the field and we’ll get a look at it and we’ll just try to see if we can fit him in and develop a role for him,’’ Carroll said.

14 — Also the snaps for the team’s marquee free agent signee, defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who was not credited with any stats other than committing an encroachment penalty.

10-1 — Seattle’s record in its last 11 games against the 49ers. Through it all, the Seahawks just found a way, as they so often have in the Carroll/Wilson era.

21 —- Seattle’s point differential for the season, or 2.5 per win. But whatever it takes.