The NFL is now in a bit of a lull period between the bulk of free agency and the draft.

Consider that of the top 100 free agents as listed by NFL.com, all but 21 are signed — and stop us if you’ve heard this before, but at the top of the list is Jadeveon Clowney, at number seven. Others include Seahawks K.J. Wright (44) and Quinton Dunbar (83) and former Seahawk Richard Sherman (51).

But any and all could go unsigned for a while. Teams at this point may be even more reluctant about doing anything to impact their potential 2022 compensatory picks (any signings made before the Monday after the NFL draft can impact a team’s comp picks).

The draft, meanwhile, isn’t until April 29 — though for the Seahawks, it may be more accurate to say it doesn’t start until April 30, when the second and third rounds are held.

So, with a little bit of a break in the action, here are 12 (could it be any other number?) random thoughts on what the Seahawks have done so far.

Best free agent signing: Carlos Dunlap.

When the Seahawks cut Dunlap on March 8 to get out of his $14.1 million cap hit for 2021, it was easy to assume he was as good as gone. But then to not only get him back but also for a cap hit of just $2.9 million in 2021? Proves again it’s always worth waiting to see what the Seahawks have planned next before judging what they just did.

Most important addition: Gabe Jackson.

Jackson was acquired in a trade with the Raiders for a fifth-round pick. And at the moment, he stands as the only significant addition to the much-scrutinized offensive line, set to step in at one of the two guard spots, probably left guard. The view here is Seattle’s line was not as bad as generally viewed, especially early last year when everyone was healthy. But assuming Jackson plays left guard, the team’s shakiest spot on the line last season, he’ll be under a pretty big microscope to help the line get that much better in 2021.

Most curious thing that happened: Jarran Reed essentially opting out of Seahawks deal.

As we now know, the Seahawks wanted merely to turn about $8 million of Reed’s salary into bonus and spread it over over a couple of void years. He would have made the same amount of money and still been a free agent after this season, But Reed apparently felt insulted, asked for a long-term deal, and the Seahawks declined. Seattle, wanting out of his $8.9 million cap hit for 2021, played hardball and cut him, and Reed is now playing in Kansas City on a deal that guarantees him only $5 million in 2021. And while Seattle may miss Reed, it wouldn’t have been able to make some of the other signings it did without getting out of the deal (including getting Al Woods for a reported $3 million, the cap hit Seattle likely wanted for Reed).

Most improved position: Defensive line.

Speaking of which, compared to the questions and uncertainty hovering over the defensive line at this time a year ago, the line seems in much better shape now with proven ends in Dunlap and Kerry Hyder, and more depth than a year ago, even without considering Darrell Taylor, who remains maybe the biggest wild card on the entire roster.

Player put on notice: Running back Rashaad Penny.

Seattle didn’t re-sign Chris Carson for two more years to have him sit behind. Not that there won’t be plenty of ways for Penny to contribute in a rotation, and maybe on third downs. Penny’s career obviously has been hamstrung by injuries, maybe making it unfair to judge things too harshly. But entering year four of his rookie deal, Penny has one shot left to prove worthy of having being taken in the first round and with Carson back in the fold, little certainty about his long-term future.

Unsung hero: Matt Thomas.

Thomas’ official title is vice president of football administration. Unofficially, he is the team’s salary-cap expert. Thomas likes to stay way behind the scenes — on the team’s website, there is no picture accompanying his profile, as there is with everyone else — so you are forgiven if you barely know who he is. But Seattle’s ability this year to take what was not a whole lot of cap space, about $7 million before the release of Dunlap, and then reacquire Dunlap, re-sign Carson, sign Hyder and add Jackson, displayed some cap finesse worthy of recognition.

Two players Seahawks may be showing a lot of confidence in: Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton.

That Seattle has yet to re-sign K.J. Wright may show that the team is willing in 2021 to start going fulltime with its younger linebackers — Brooks at weakside linebacker and Barton on the strongside. If Wright doesn’t return, Brooks likely goes from playing about half the snaps, as he did last year, to basically all of them, while Barton gets a chance to play regularly.

Position I’m still wondering about: Receiver.

Seattle has yet to add anyone at receiver while losing David Moore and Phillip Dorsett, leaving in question who will be the No. 3 at the spot next year after Tyler Lockett (and weren’t those rumors of a possible trade pretty ludicrous in retrospect?) and DK Metcalf. But according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Seattle has been looking. Fowler reported the Seahawks looked into Sammy Watkins and Willie Snead and have put out a “feeler’’ on free agent Marquise Goodwin, formerly of the 49ers. It’s also regarded as a really strong draft at receiver, and the Seahawks could wait to see what happens there and then sign one of the remaining vets later, if needed. But expect Seattle to do something more at receiver in some way.

What will happen with K.J. Wright, Richard Sherman and Quinton Dunbar?

Okay, let’s wrap three thoughts into one with some quick thoughts on three remaining free agents.

Wright — As noted above, the Seahawks may well think it’s time to let the youngsters play at linebacker. That doesn’t mean Wright won’t be back, but it shouldn’t be a shock if he’s not. He’s been reportedly talking to Dallas. The next week could be pivotal.

Dunbar — He’s reportedly taking visits this week to Arizona and Detroit. We’ve seen it happen before where a Seahawks free agent takes a visit and then re-signs quickly with Seattle. Maybe that will happen here, especially now that Seattle has freed up more cap space with Lockett’s new contract.

Sherman — A reunion wouldn’t seem necessary if the Seahawks re-sign Dunbar. And this is also a good draft for cornerbacks so Seattle could be patient. The view here is that it’s still pretty unlikely that Sherman returns. But if Seattle hasn’t added anyone after the draft and Sherman remains available, get back to us.

Thing I still can’t believe people made such a big deal out of: Russell Wilson saying, or not saying, “Go Hawks.’’

Here’s the combined total of times Wilson didn’t say that at the end of a news conference — 1. And that was for a news conference run by the NFL — and not the Seahawks — to publicize his NFL Man of the Year Award. Wilson did say it at the end of both his Zoom pressers following the Rams loss and again four days later when he talked to local media (yep, I went back and checked). True, the Man of the Year presser was where Wilson made his comments about being frustrated over being hit so often. And yes, there was lots of fire to all the smoke around Wilson this offseason — there’s no discounting that. But it all seemed to give renewed meaning to the term “the NFL’s silly season.’’