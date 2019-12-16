There were, as coach Pete Carroll said later, “a lot of cool things’’ in Sunday’s 30-24 win at Carolina. The most cool things of all are that the win made Seattle 11-3, clinched a playoff berth and put Seattle again atop the NFC West as well as the entire NFC playoff ladder.

Here are 12 other numbers that helped tell the tale of the day.

8 — Playoff berths for the Seahawks since Carroll arrived in 2010. Only the Patriots, who are in the playoffs for an 11th straight year, have more.

100 — Regular season wins for the Seahawks under Carroll. This mark might have gone a little under the radar in part because other things seemed more important, Carroll usually professes not to care too much about such benchmarks, and he also passed the 100-win mark when including post-season wins a year ago. Still, only 43 NFL coaches even have 100 regular season wins, let alone doing so with one team. Carroll also is now 133-88-1 win in regular season wins including his Jets and Patriots tenures, tied with John Fox and Mike Tomlin for 23rd in NFL history in all-time regular season wins.

10 — Carroll has now made the playoffs 10 times overall which is tied for the 12th-most among coaches in NFL history.

5-0 — Seattle’s record in 10 a.m. starts this season (wins at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Carolina) part of a 7-1 overall road record that was the best in team history. The Seahawks had won only five or more road games six times in team history before this season, let alone doing so in what used to be the dreaded 10 a.m. time slot.

13 — Seattle had 154 yards rushing and now has 13 straight games with 100 or more yards rushing, which broke a tie and is now the second-longest streak in team history. The only longer streak is 25 — the last 11 games of 2014 and first 14 of 2015. Seattle has rushed for 100 or more yards in every game this season since getting just 72 in the opener against the Bengals, who oddly enough have allowed more rushing yards this season than any other NFL team (2,212).

10 — That’s also the number of games Seattle has won this season by one score or less (meaning, eight points or less.) According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Seattle is the second team in NFL history to win 10 one-score games, joining the 1978 Houston Oilers. That Houston team advanced to the AFC conference title game.

86 — Wins for Russell Wilson since he arrived in 2012, which ties Tom Brady for the most by any QB in NFL history in his first eight seasons. Wilson now has two chances to break that record.

103 — The yards Wilson needs against Arizona Sunday to pass Matt Hasselbeck for the most career passing yards in team history. Wilson had 286 on Sunday and now has 29,332 passing yards. Hasselbeck had 29,434 in 10 seasons and 138 games with the Seahawks. Wilson could break the record in what would be his 127th game with Seattle and eighth season.

16 — Seattle’s turnovers forced in the last five games, or since Quandre Diggs became the starter at free safety. The Seahawks had 16 in the first nine games before Diggs entered the lineup against the 49ers. The Seahawks, though, may now be without Diggs for a little bit after he sprained an ankle Sunday.

Plus-13 — That’s Seattle’s turnover differential, which is third behind the plus-24 of the Patriots and plus-14 of Green Bay. Seattle is at plus-six since the win over the 49ers.

10 and 6 — Snaps for C.. Prosise and Travis Homer, respectively, the backup tailbacks to Chris Carson with Rashaad Penny out for the season. Prosise did not have a carry following a fumble late in the second quarter with Homer getting the call to spell Carson for a few snaps in the second half. Carson played 51 snaps, or 76 percent of the total of 67 that Seattle had on offense.

37 — Snaps for defensive end L.J. Collier, the team’s first-round pick, which was by far a career high as he had to help fill the void of the absent Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah. Collier’s previous high was 25. He did not record a statistic against the Panthers.