The Seahawks just keep getting a little bit closer.

After traveling to the Eastern time zone to beat the Eagles in the wild-card round Sunday, 17-9, they’ll now head to the Central time zone to play Green Bay in the divisional playoff round this weekend.

Should they win that, they’ll be back in the Pacific time zone the following week to either play at San Francisco — or in a best-case scenario that suddenly doesn’t seem all that far-fetched, being home against the Minnesota Vikings — for the NFC title and the right to go to the Super Bowl.

Here are 12 numbers to know about how the Seahawks got to the divisional round and what comes next.

7 — The number of times Seattle has been in the divisional round of the playoffs since Pete Carroll arrived as coach in 2010 with John Schneider as general manager. Seattle had only six divisional round appearances before they arrived.

57-0 — Seattle’s record since 2012, including playoffs, when leading by four or more points at halftime. Seattle scored with 1 minute, 6 seconds left in the second quarter Sunday to take a 10-3 halftime lead.

0 — Number of turnovers in the game, which was only the second time that happened in a Seahawks game this season — but also the second time in two weeks. So, that might mean the floodgates will open this week at Green Bay. Seattle will just have to hope it breaks in its favor.

The game Sunday was only the fourth in 12 victories this season when the Seahawks emerged victorious without having an edge in turnovers.

2.46 — Seattle’s yards per rush, the sixth-lowest in any game — regular season or playoff — of the 176-game Pete Carroll era. Oddly, Seattle was 3-2 in the five games in which it had a lower average per rush, including beating Houston 41-38 in 2017 in a game the Seahawks averaged just 1.57 yards per rushing attempt, the lowest of the Carroll era (Russell Wilson threw for 452 yards that day). But the Seahawks probably don’t want to keep testing that.

45 — Wilson’s rushing yards, which would have been his third-highest of the season — his regular-season high was 53 in the victory at San Francisco.

9-5 — Wilson’s career playoff record, tied for 13th for the most playoff victories by a quarterback in NFL history and fourth among active QBs behind only Tom Brady (30-11), Ben Roethlisberger (13-8) and Joe Flacco (10-5). Wilson had been tied at eight victories with, among others, Dan Marino, Steve Young and Drew Brees, who fell to 8-8 with the Saints’ defeat earlier Sunday. Among those Wilson is tied with is Aaron Rodgers, who is 9-7.

10 — Marshawn Lynch’s career touchdown runs in the playoffs, which puts him all alone in eighth in league history. Next on the list are Marcus Allen and LeGarrette Blount, tied for sixth with 11 each. Lynch was tied with Jerome Bettis, Larry Csonka and Tony Dorsett, all Hall of Famers.

8 — Seattle’s point differential for the postseason following the victory over the Eagles, the most of any of the teams on the first weekend of the playoffs.

7 — Seattle’s point differential for the regular season, 14th among all teams.

7 — Also the number of Seattle’s sacks against the Eagles, which was a postseason record for Seattle and tied for the 13th most in team history. Seattle now is 17-3 in games when it gets seven or more sacks, with all three defeats by exactly three points and two in overtime (one by the offensively feeble 1992 team, a 20-17 overtime loss to none other than the Eagles when Seattle had 10 sacks. Seattle’s single-game record for sacks is 11 against the Raiders in a 37-0 win in 1986).

160 — DK Metcalf’s receiving yards, a Seahawks playoff record and 14th most in any game in team history. Other Seattle receivers who have had more? Steve Largent three times, including a record 261 against the Lions in 1987 in a game when many regulars were on strike (he also has the second most with 191 against Denver in 1984); Doug Baldwin (two, with a high of 171 in 2016); Koren Robinson (two), and John L. Williams, Darrell Jackson, Sam McCullum, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Tommy Kane and Brian Blades once each.

2 — The number of times a conference’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds have each lost in the divisional round since the current playoff format was adopted in 1990. That’s what needs to happen for Seattle to be the host for the NFC title game (meaning, the Seahawks beat the No. 2 Packers and the Vikings beat the No. 1 49ers). The two times it has happened: 2006 in the AFC when the Nos. 3 and 4 Patriots and Colts beat the Nos. 1 and 2 Ravens and Chargers; and 2008 in the NFC when the Nos. 4 and 6 Cardinals and Panthers beat the Nos. 1 and 2 Eagles and Giants.

So yes, we’re saying there’s a chance.