Seattle’s playoff positioning, team statistical rankings and some interesting snap counts and what they mean are all included in our look at 12 numbers that really mattered from Monday night’s 37-30 win over the Vikings.

1 — That, in essence, is now Seattle’s magic number for making the playoffs. Specifically, if Seattle beats the Rams Sunday night then the Seahawks are in the post-season. A tie will do it, too, but really, who wants to get in that way?

1 — One isn’t the loneliest number in this case. It’s also the number of penalties Seattle had against the Vikings (the late pass interference on cornerback Tre Flowers). That ties a team low under coach Pete Carroll, last achieved, well, actually not all that far back — week one against the Bengals. Only three times in franchise history has Seattle had zero in a game three times (last against Baltimore in 2007). “I don’t know what got into us on that but we like it,’’ Carroll said, poking fun at the team’s hard-earned rep for usually playing games with flags galore. The Seahawks, though, are bucking that image this year, currently standing just 17th in total penalties with 84.

4.6 — Seattle’s average yards per rush this season after averaging 5.1 against the Vikings Monday night in gaining a season-high 218 yards on the ground. Seattle was hovering around the 4.0 range the first half of the season but has averaged 4.6 yards or better on the ground in four of the past five games (and 4.3 in the other) in regaining the form that allowed Seattle to average 4.79 per game last year, which was third-best in franchise history.

5.89 – Seattle’s yards per play on offense, on track to be a franchise record. The current team record is 5.888 set in 2014. As the Seahawks PR staff noted Tuesday, Seattle is one of just two teams in the NFL to rank in the top 10 in the three main offensive categories — total offense (third, 390.3 yards per game), rushing (third, 143.7) and passing (10th, 246.6). Dallas is the other.

27 — Seattle’s total takeaways for the season after getting a bounty of 11 in the last three games (or, since Quandre Diggs entered the lineup at free safety). That ranks third in the NFL and is already more than Seattle has had in any season since 2013, when the Seahawks got 39 on the way to the Super Bowl. Carroll never thought that was a coincidence, and Seattle’s ability to force turnovers with well-timed hits, tight coverage and pressure on the quarterback is among the many things about which he could hardly be more excited. “We’re hawking the ball and it’s coming out and we’re getting some shots at it,’’ Carroll said. “We need to keep riding that.’’

10 — Seattle’s wins, for the seventh time under Carroll (2012, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18 the others). Seattle is 10-2 or better for just the fourth time in franchise history (1984, 2005, and 2013, when Seattle was 11-1, the others).

11 — The number of games Seattle lost in the year before Carroll arrived in 2009, which was the fifth-most in team history.

43 — Snaps played by Jadeveon Clowney, despite having been out or limited last week while dealing with a core muscle injury. That was 78 percent of the available defensive snaps, just off the 83 percent he played against Tampa Bay and the 49ers before he missed the Eagles game. When asked how he felt after the game, Clowney told reporters to ask him in a day or two after the adrenaline wore off. But he said he thought he was fine. “Yeah I’m good on that,’’ he said. “It is what it is.’’’ Jarran Reed, who battled a sprained ankle in practice, also toughed it out for 44 snaps, or 80 percent.

42 — Snaps for George Fant, all in his role as an extra lineman/tight end. It was the most he’s played this season other than when he had to start twice in place of Duane Brown at left tackle. Fant had 18, 17, 15 and 21 snaps the last four weeks. But with the Vikings playing a two-high safety look much of the night, basically daring the Seahawks to run, Seattle took what the Vikings gave them and went with the Fant package and ran it a season-high-tying 43 times. “They were playing us in a way that really allowed you to go after the running game,’’ Carroll said on his radio show Tuesday on ESPN 710 Seattle.

4 — Catches for Josh Gordon in his three games with Seattle, with two for 20 yards — exactly one catch in each game for 10 yards — the past two weeks. Gordon played 27 snaps, or 36 percent, on par with the first two games, indicating maybe he’s settling into a role somewhat (though the use of the Fant also impacted receiver usage a little bit). Carroll said on his radio show Tuesday morning that “the ball just hasn’t gone his way’’ yet. “There’s no reason, though. It should.’’

29-5-1 — Seattle’s record in prime time since Carroll arrived in 2010.

61-30-1 — Seattle’s all-time record in prime time, a winning percentage of 67. Consider that Seattle’s all-time record in all games is 354-333-1, meaning the Seahawks are 10 games under .500 in non-prime time games.

Good thing, then, that Seattle goes back under the lights Sunday night in Los Angeles, needing only a win to assure an eighth playoff appearance in 10 years under Carroll.