For one last time this season, here is a look at 12 numbers that helped tell the tale of a Seahawks Sunday.

This particular Sunday proved shattering with Seattle’s season coming to an end following a 28-23 to the Packers in a divisional playoff game.

8-2 — Seattle’s final road record. The Seahawks started 6-0 on the road, which by itself tied a team record for road wins in a season set by the 2013 Super Bowl team.

17-17 — Seattle’s all-time playoff record, including 10-7 under coach Pete Carroll, and 9-6 with Russell Wilson as QB. Seattle is now 0-5 in road divisional games under Carroll and has lost its last nine in a row dating to the only road divisional win in 1983 at Miami.

27 — Where the Seahawks will pick in the 2020 draft. Seattle has its first-round pick and two second-round picks. Seattle’s last 27th pick? Rashaad Penny in 2018, which is also the only time Seattle has previously had the 27th pick. The best 27th pick ever? Quarterback Dan Marino by the Dolphins in 1983, the only Hall of Famer chosen at that spot. Another really good one? Receiver DeAndre Hopkins by Houston in 2013.

0 — Turnovers forced by Seattle in the last four games of the season — the final two regular-season games and the two playoff games. Seattle had 32 in the first 14 games, which ranked third in the NFL for the season. Reviewing the year-by-year statistical tables on Pro Football Reference indicates that has never before happened in Seahawks history. There were no turnovers of any kind in the last three games with the Seahawks last committing a turnover against Arizona on Dec. 22.

Plus-10 — Seattle’s final point differential for all 18 games — plus-7 for the regular season and plus-3 for the postseason.

12 — Marshawn Lynch playoff rushing touchdowns after scoring two more on Sunday, and if this is it for Lynch it’s hard to think of a more fitting number. The 12 ties him for fourth in NFL history with Terrell Davis and John Riggins. Both are in the Hall of Fame as are the three ahead of him (Emmitt Smith with 19 and Franco Harris and Thurman Thomas with 16 each).

37 — Snaps played by Lynch against the Packers, almost equaling the 41 he had combined in his first two games (23 against the 49ers, 18 against the Eagles). Lynch finished with 67 yards on 30 carries with 33 yards on 18 carries in two playoff games, 1.8 per attempt. Lynch has a career playoff per-carry average of 4.6 in 13 games, all with the Seahawks.

2 — Snaps for Robert Turbin on offense. Turbin signed on the same day as Lynch, added as depth behind Lynch and Travis Homer. He played only on two plays against the Eagles on offense, though he did have 13 snaps on special teams.

23 — Russell Wilson’s career passing touchdowns in the playoffs, tied with Troy Aikman for 15th all time. Next on the list are Roger Staubach and Donovan McNabb, tied at 13th with 24 each, and Joe Flacco, 12th with 25.

152 — Total snap counts for the season for first-round pick L.J. Collier, which includes the playoffs, in which he played zero. Collier was inactive for both playoff games, obviously a not-great sign for a player who had a disappointing first season after being taken with the 29th overall pick.

136 — Receiving yards for Tyler Lockett, which was the third-highest total of his career. Each of his top three totals and four of his top six came this season in what was his first year as the team’s acknowledged No. 1 receiver following the retirement of Doug Baldwin. Lockett had a career-high 154 in a loss to New Orleans in September and 152 in an overtime win over Tampa Bay in November.

86 — Percentage of snaps played in the game by Jadeveon Clowney, or 55 of a possible total of 64. Clowney has been playing since Nov. 11 with a core muscle injury that will likely require surgery after the season and also missed a few plays Sunday when he was hit, well, somewhere it hurts and had to leave for a few plays. Left tackle Duane Brown, a teammate of Clowney’s with the Houston Texans before each joined the Seahawks, said “people don’t know what he’s been going through’’ to continue to play.