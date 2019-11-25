PHILDELPHIA — If the most important number to come out of Sunday was nine —- the number of wins the Seahawks now have against just two losses —- it was hardly the only one of note.

Here’s a look at a few other numbers that help tell the tale of Sunday’s 17-9 win over the Eagles and what it meant:

5 — That’s Seattle’s playoff seeding after Sunday’s games, the same spot the Seahawks have held for a while now, which goes to the team with the best record in the NFC that is not leading its division. That would mean, if the season ended today, Seattle would play at number four seed Dallas, which leads the East, in a Wild Card playoff game.

40 — That’s Seattle’s estimated percentage to win the division as detailed by the analytic site 538.com. Seattle remains chasing the 10-1 49ers, who won again Sunday night. But Seattle also continues to hold control in its hands — if the Seahawks win out they will win the division by virtue of another victory over the 49ers that would give them the tiebreaker in the NFC West. The chances that Seattle’s season-ending game against the 49ers gets flexed to the prime time night spot also grow by the week.

55-0 — Yes, you can win the game in the first and second quarter, as the Seahawks largely did Sunday by taking an early 10-3 lead and establishing control of the game. It should have been little surprise the Eagles didn’t come back as the Seahawks have now won their last 55 games when leading by four or more points at halftime, including playoffs, dating to the 2011 season. The last time Seattle lost a game it led by four or more at halftime? A 19-17 defeat to the 49ers on Dec.24, 2011 in which Seattle had a 10-3 halftime lead.

58 — The yards of Rashaad Penny’s fourth-quarter TD run that clinched the game for good. It was also the longest play from scrimmage this season for Seahawks and the longest run since Chris Carson had a 61-yarder in the regular season finale last year against Arizona.

8 — That’s the turnovers forced the last two weeks by Seattle, the most in any two-game span for the Seahawks since late in the 2013 season when they forced a combined nine in games against the Giants and Arizona. That the turnovers have coincided with Quandre Diggs’ ascension into the starting lineup is not regarded as a coincidence by anyone. “He’s doing stuff,’’ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Diggs, who had a fumble recovery to go along with his interception two weeks ago against the 49ers. “Really excited about him.’’ Seattle now has a plus-nine turnover margin, third in the NFL behind the plus-19 of the Patriots and plus-10 of the Steelers.

3 — That’s the number of tackles K.J. Wright now needs to pass Keith Butler and move into third on Seattle’s all-time tackles list. Wright had 12 Sunday and now has 811 in his career. Butler, who played for the Seahawks from 1978-87, is currently third with 813.

26 — The number of snaps for first-round pick L.J. Collier, a career high. Collier was forced to play more with Jadeveon Clowney sidelined. Collier didn’t make a tackle but getting some significant action in a game in which the Seahawks played well on defense is a step in the right direction.

26 — That’s also the snap count for cornerback Akeem King, who served as Seattle’s nickelback Sunday. That was a little of a surprise as most had figured that role would go to rookie Ugo Amadi. But Carroll had been a little vague about just what Seattle planned to do, and we found out Sunday why. “We liked him for the matchups,’’ Carroll said of why King played. Specifically, the Seahawks thought the 6-1, 215-pound King would be a better matchup against a Philly offense that used each of its tight ends —- Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert — 87 percent of the time (or, 66 of 76 snaps) rather than the 5-9, 201-pound Amadi. It was basically like the big nickel role King performed well in a late-season win over Kansas City last season.

25 — The snap count for Shaquem Griffin, almost double the 14 he had in the Monday night win as he again played as an edge rusher in passing downs (usually coming on the field with King as part of the team’s nickel package). And this time, Griffin had some numbers to back up that he played well, two quarterback hits. “I thought Grif did a nice job,’’ Carroll said. “… We pressured them a number of times.’’

37 — And that’s the snap count for Ziggy Ansah, a contrast to the 49ers game when he played just 13, a season low, appearing to have basically lost many of his snaps to Griffin. But Sunday, with Clowney out, Seattle used Ansah and Griffin in packages together quite a bit, and like most everything, it worked out well. Ansah responded with his best game as a Seahawk with 1.5 sacks — he had just one for the season coming in — as well as a forced fumble. “He had a really good week,’’ Carroll said. “I think he also knew that with (Clowney) not out there we needed him to come through. … he’s the strongest he’s been, he’s the heaviest he’s been right now. And I’m really proud of him for understanding that you can keep getting better during the season.’’