It was the best of times, it was, well, pretty much just the best of times for the Seahawks in the decade that just passed.

OK, so there was that whole “should have run the ball’’ thing in Glendale, and maybe a little bit of a lingering feeling that the Legion of Boom era could have/should have resulted in more hardware.

Still, by any definition it was the best decade for the Seahawks in their history.

Seattle went 100-59-1 from 2010-19, fourth-best in the NFL behind only New England, Pittsburgh and Green Bay.

Seattle won 83 games in the previous decade, which until then had been the best in team history, and 78 in the ’80s (we don’t really need to bother with the ’90s).

The decade began with the Seahawks hiring Pete Carroll as coach and ended with them preparing for their eight playoff berth since his arrival (general manager John Schneider’s arrival, as well).

“It seems like it just flashed by, really,’’ Carroll said this week. “I probably told you guys that I thought you guys would have me for a couple years and then kick me out of here. I never dreamed that we would be here 10 years because I’ve never been anywhere 10 years. This was a first. It really has been a flash.

“The amazing thing to me is that we’ve been through a generation of players. Guys have come through the program, played their whole careers and they’re on to the rest of their life. That’s an amazing thing to see happen. It’s been an amazing 10 years. It’s been a blast.”

To celebrate the 10 years gone, here’s our pick for an all-decade team.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Russell Wilson

Who’d you think we’d say, Matt Flynn? Wilson will likely be the QB of the next all-decade team, too, and someday the all-century team.

Tailback: Marshawn Lynch

Who’d you think we’d say, Christine Michael? OK, so actually there were some other good tailbacks — Chris Carson the last two years, Thomas Rawls in 2016. The furor over Lynch’s return, though, has only solidified his status as one of the franchise’s all-time icons.

Fullback: Michael Robinson

He gave Seattle the Real Rob Report and lots of punishing blocking as the Seahawks truly forged their offensive identity from 2011-13.

Tight end: Zach Miller

Jimmy Graham caught more passes. But Miller made a bigger impact — his playoff game against Atlanta in 2013 is one of the best postseason performances in franchise history and he was on the field for 94% and 97% of the snaps in the NFC title game and Super Bowl win the next year.

Wide receiver: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett

Baldwin, an undrafted free agent, was the best receiver in a decade when the Seahawks made all kinds of big moves to bring in big names at the position, such as Sidney Rice and Percy Harvin. And you can argue only Steve Largent has ever been better. Lockett gets a slight nod over Golden Tate for overall productivity, but we’re adding Tate when we go three-wides and Jermaine Kearse when we need a fourth.

Left tackle: Russell Okung

Duane Brown gets some votes, too. But while Some may remember the regular-season games Okung missed, he started all 12 playoff games from 2010-15.

Left guard: James Carpenter

No position on the team has been more of a revolving door the past decade (Mike Gibson anyone?). The Carpenter/Paul McQuistan duo, though, provided solid play in 2013, and Carpenter started both Super Bowls.

Center: Max Unger

Justin Britt deserves serious consideration, too. But Unger was the glue of the OL during the two Super Bowl runs, and if Seattle had it to do over again, that’s a trade they’d like to have back.

Right guard: J.R. Sweezy

He started all but one game in 2013-14 and also all but one game in 2015, when the Seahawks gained more yards than any team in franchise history.

Right tackle: Breno Giacomini

He started throughout the playoffs in 2013 to get the nod at another spot where there have been a lot of players roll through.

DEFENSE

LEO/rush end: Cliff Avril

Chris Clemons and Frank Clark also could be considered and show how strong a position this has been for Seattle. Avril was the kind of the strip-sack — his 14 forced fumbles are the second-most in team history behind only the 25 of Michael Sinclair, who played more than twice as many games.

Defensive end: Michael Bennett

Red Bryant was pretty good, too. But Bennett is one of the best in team history. His 118 QB hits are most in team history (though the stat has only been kept since 2006).

Defensive tackles: Brandon Mebane, Jarran Reed

Tony McDaniel is worth a mention too, for his contribution to the Super Bowl teams. Mebane remains one of the more underrated factors on those teams, though, and Reed last year turned in one of the best seasons by a DT in team history.

Weakside linebacker: K.J. Wright

For so long, Wright was easy to overlook on a defense filled with All-Pros and future Hall of Famers, but the last few years have made clear how vital he was all along.

Middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner

He’s getting a step closer to the Hall of Fame every year. His 1,073 tackles are most in team history.

Strongside linebacker: Bruce Irvin

Irvin also played a lot of the rush end spot but had many of his best moments here. Malcolm Smith also deserves a hearty nod for his fill-in stints here.

Left cornerback: Richard Sherman

Like about 10 other guys on this team, Sherman will probably also fill this spot on the all-century team someday.

Right cornerback: Brandon Browner

Browner played only 36 games for Seattle and wasn’t around for the Super Bowl run. But he left an indelible mark anyway.

Free safety: Earl Thomas

This season for both Thomas and the Seahawks hasn’t done anything to change what everyone always thought about his importance.

Strong safety: Kam Chancellor

He was never really the same after the awful November night in Arizona that turned out to be the last game as a Seahawk for both Chancellor and Sherman.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Stephen Hauschka

Seattle is still searching for the same kind of sure Hausch Money they had for most of the decade.

Punter: Jon Ryan

Michael Dickson will be the punter of the next decade. But Ryan deserves it for the 2010s.

Snapper: Clint Gresham

Tyler Ott has done a nice job the last three years, but being part of the Super Bowl team means a lot.

Returner: Leon Washington

Lockett has been good, too. But Washington’s three kickoff returns for TDs in 2010 is hard to ignore.

In conclusion, the 2020s have a lot to live up to.