RENTON — Another day, another round of NFL players testing positive for COVID-19, which continues to loom increasingly ominous over the league as it attempts to finish out its final four weeks of the regular season and the postseason.

The league revealed that 31 more players were put on the COVID-19 reserve list, with 30 having tested positive, after 65 were put on the list on Monday and Tuesday (all but one positive), the biggest three-day total over the past two years.

But once again, none were Seahawks — as of Wednesday afternoon, Seattle was one of just six NFL teams that did not have a player currently on the COVID-19 reserve list after every Seattle player tested negative on Wednesday.

“Our guys continue to manage their world, that’s what they are doing,” Carroll said. “They are managing it with the conscience that helps them make the right decisions. This just doesn’t happen to you, it happens to you when you make a mistake somewhere along the line, so our guys are doing great. I’m thrilled about that.”

Meanwhile, Sunday’s opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, added three more players to the list Wednesday and now have 16, the third-most of any NFL team.

The list includes the likes of standout cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Advertising

Asked about the number of Rams on the list and how it might impact preparations for Sunday’s game, Carroll said, “It’s not our issue, really.”

Carroll noted that it would “maybe make a difference” if Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the list but that otherwise “there’s nothing to change.” The Rams beat Arizona 30-23 Monday night without five starters and Carroll noted “they didn’t stray that much” in anything they did schematically.

The bigger deal, to Carroll, is that the Seahawks for now have a roster that won’t be impacted by COVID, as has been the case most of the season — though Seattle had to play the Rams in October after losing tight end Gerald Everett, who ended up missing two games, the only player Seattle has not had available for a game this year due to COVID.

Seattle continues to test players on Monday and Wednesday and Carroll said he was “thrilled about that with all that’s going on around the league.”

Carroll says he thinks Seattle is the only team to test twice during the week. Seattle added the Wednesday test, he said, because the team felt a Monday test might not catch anybody who may have become infected over the weekend when he feels players are “more vulnerable” to potentially catching it due to having more time away from the facility.

Carroll acknowledged there’s potentially a competitive disadvantage in that in catching something on Wednesday that could knock a player out for that week’s game.

Advertising

“We had a choice this week with all this going on,” Carroll said. “What if we test Wednesday and all sudden somebody pops they can’t play the game? Well, we went right back to the philosophy and the character that stands behind the decision making that we will be better off if we’ve found out that somebody was positive on this Wednesday, today, that would help us Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, till Monday exposure. And so it was, we thought we could help our guys stay safe, better if we tested again like we had been as opposed to ‘Oh, let’s not do it and just not be tapped going into the game.’ “

The COVID outbreaks have led the league to reconsider some of its protocols. But while there was a report Wednesday that the league might alter its return-to-play policies and possibly allow asymptomatic players to return after one negative test instead of two and possibly even on game day, that reportedly will not happen for now.

The NFL has for now disallowed players from being able to return with a negative test on game day in part due to Seattle’s experience with Everett, who could have returned for the Thursday night game against the Rams in October when the test couldn’t be reviewed in time. Other teams had been able to have players test negative on game day and get cleared.

On Wednesday, Carroll called that “the Gerald Everett rule.”

So for now, that appears to mean the Rams will have to abide by the rules that have been in place for getting any players back this week, meaning two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Carroll said he’d be in favor of changing those protocols “if it’s safe” but that he thinks the league should be cautious, saying, “Why would we assume anything this time particularly when we don’t have control of all of what’s going on?”

Carroll said the news around the league means Seattle will have heightened awareness to sticking to its protocols, particularly in emphasizing mask wearing and social distancing — there were a few more coaches and players wearing masks at practice Wednesday.

Advertising

Carroll again praised his players and training staff in the success Seattle has had so far in staving off infections, saying, “We’re competing to figure it out at every turn and I was really freaking battling today to see these numbers show up today to prove that we’re still on it.”

What Carroll also cited as a factor is the Seahawks being located in the state of Washington.

“Our state continues to stay ahead of the curve,” Carroll said. “Our state is not fighting and bickering over taking care of one another. Great leadership from the governor (Jay Inslee) and on throughout. We’ve been on it and it’s a really smart community that has decided to take this thing on — not 100% but more so than most and we’ve been highly successful, and particularly King County, we’ve been highly successful. And that’s the surrounding area that you know that that we’re vulnerable to and so we’re very fortunate. It all works together.”