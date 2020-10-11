No one was happier for tight end Will Dissly than his quarterback.

After an abysmal first half, Russell Wilson started the Seahawks’ comeback Sunday night with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dissly along the left sideline in the third quarter.

It was Dissly’s first touchdown of the season and first since a devastating Achilles injury ended his promising 2019 season 363 days earlier in Cleveland.

“Will is one of my best friends. I love Will to death,” Wilson said after the Seahawks’ thrilling 27-26 victory over the Vikings. “He’s amazing — just who he is as a person. We’re super tight. And that tight-end room’s amazing — I think it’s the best tight-end room in football.

“And obviously, the tough battles that he’s gone through, he’s kept his faith in God, he’s kept his faith in just the moment. He’s worked so hard. … He’s just such a special guy and is such a great teammate and … it’s good to see Dissly back.”

Dissly, the former UW tight end, missed most of his rookie season in 2018 after rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee in his fourth NFL game.

“I mean, my mind’s right here in the moment,” Dissly said of his touchdown catch Sunday night.

“I’m with this team and it’s a brotherhood. It’s a family, so I was just trying to play for them.

“For me personally, it was really big to solidify the comeback,” he added. “You know, just grateful for all the hard work, not just myself but the trainers, physical therapists, my family, my friends (for) keeping me up. You know, this one was special.”

Dissly has eight catches (on eight targets) for 56 yards this season as the No. 2 tight end behind veteran Greg Olsen. In 13 career games in which he wasn’t injured, Dissly has seven touchdown receptions.