Brace yourself, Seahawks fans. Color Rush jerseys are coming.

We all have that one shirt that stays tucked away in the back of our closet, that we bust out once a year when we’re feeling extra saucy. Well, the Seahawks are basically doing that this week. For the second straight year, Seattle is breaking out the blinding, neon “Action Green” jerseys for its matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The jerseys are one of the more polarizing issues impacting Seattle these days… OK, not really. But hey, it’s election day, so it’s time to vote on this very important matter. Also, you should go vote in the election that actually matters.

For now, let’s have some fun. Do you love the Seahawks’ neon threads, or do you despise them?