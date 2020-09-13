The Seahawks had said they would keep in-house how they planned to protest before Sunday’s game.

As Seattle’s Jason Myers kicked off to start the game, all 22 players took a knee and the kick was not returned.

During the Kickoff in Atlanta, players on both teams exercised their right to bring attention to social injustices that have persisted in the Black community for many years. We stand by the players in the quest for equality. pic.twitter.com/ZRrUmTI3uc — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2020

The Seahawks ultimately decided to let each player express themselves how they wished.

Seattle was lined up on its sideline during the playing of the anthem and the TV replay showed a few players sitting — such as safety Quandre Diggs — and a few others kneeling.

Newly-acquired safety Jamal Adams raised a right fist throughout the song, reminiscent of John Carlos and Tommie Smith at the 1968 Olympics.

Several other players were shown standing with hands on hearts.

The Falcons paid tribute to civil-rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, who died July 17, by making Lewis their honorary captain for the game, per the NFL Network’s James Palmer. Both teams wore white armbands with the initials J.L. to honor Lewis.

#RiseUp ATL it's game day! The #Falcons players will wear the t-shirts below during pregame warmups "Rise up and vote" on the front and a quote from late Congressman John Lewis on back. The arm band will be worn by BOTH Falcons and #Seahawks players. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/t8I4Nt3ebu — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) September 13, 2020

Quarterback Russell Wilson stood for the song in what appeared to be a prayer circle with backup quarterback Geno Smith and a coach.

Both teams also united for a pair of actions before the game or at its start.

The players for the Seahawks and Falcons stood at the goal lines of their respective end zones during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The NFL announced that the song, commonly referred to as the Black national anthem, would be played before every game during Week 1 of the season.

Players also are wearing decals on their helmets representing victims of police brutality.