It wasn’t easy, but then again, it’s the NFL, so the Seahawks will gladly take their 11th win however they can. In this case, it was by storming to a lead and hanging on for dear life, ultimately coming away 30-24 victors vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Bobby Wagner’s injury in the fourth quarter may be to blame for the defense’s struggles late in the game, and Wagner’s absence proves just how important he is to Seattle’s postseason hopes. He says he’s OK, so the defense still has its rock, and the Seahawks are rolling again.

Here’s what the national media is saying about the Seahawks, who now sit at 11-3.

Look out, 12s! On NFL Network, Deion Sanders says the Seahawks’ home-field advantage is nothing for teams to worry about:

We get hyped up on the fans, the 12s — ain’t nobody playing in the NFL care about no 12s, ain’t nobody care about no 12! Everybody got a 12. Every team has a 12. We just gave them a darn name. I have never seen a player walk off the field and say, ‘You know what, that darn crowd really made a difference in the outcome of this game. Ain’t nobody care about that. Whatsoever.

Deion Sanders says the #12s are overrated. “Ain’t nobody care about no 12” For reference, Seattle in the playoffs since 2005, by site: Home: 10-0

Away: 2-7

Neutral: 1-2 pic.twitter.com/W88fgUi3PS — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 16, 2019

The view from the other side of Sunday’s game — Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler — says … Russell Wilson is really, really good:

Wilson is everything you want in an NFL quarterback — charismatic, strong-armed, elusive and clutch. He had a perfect passer rating in the first half Sunday and moved his career record to 5-1 in Charlotte against the Panthers, whom he has beaten in the fourth quarter with numbing regularity.

“I like North Carolina,” Wilson said with a smile after a 20-for-26 performance in which he threw for 286 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. “I played here for so many years at N.C. State. It was a blessing to play at N.C. State and be a part of the Wolfpack. … I told Coach (Pete) Carroll this week: ‘The ball spins good for me in North Carolina.’ It always has.”

Bleacher Report’s Mike Tanier breaks down the NFC playoff picture and says the Seahawks may not look like the best team in the conference at times, but they just keep piling up wins:

If the Seahawks look unimpressive for a top seed—their net point differential, for example, is just plus-26, and they’re just a week removed from a lopsided loss to the Rams—it’s because they had faced the second-toughest schedule in the NFL entering Week 15, per Football Outsiders. They have home-field advantage the rest of the way, have Russell Wilson and have a knack for squeaking out close wins. The close wins may be mostly the result of luck, but the other two are proven commodities.

Also at Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski says that, even though Wilson bounced back Sunday, there’s still no chance he unseats Lamar Jackson for MVP:

Like recent Heisman Trophy voting (congrats, Joe Burrow), a runaway favorite emerged in the MVP race. Hand Jackson the award. He deserves it, which doesn’t diminish Wilson’s greatness.

As the NFL’s Next Gen Stats point out, via Yahoo, Wilson’s touchdown to DK Metcalf on Sunday was the duo’s third TD connection with a less than 17% chance of completion this season. No other quaterback-receiver tandem has more than one completion of less than 17% probability.