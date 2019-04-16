The NFL announced Tuesday that it will release the 2019 regular season schedule Wednesday night.

Opponents have already been set via the league’s scheduling formula. But will the league will unveil at 5 p.m. PDT Wednesday the dates, times and TV affiliations for all games.

Rumors about the dates and times of some games have already begun to leak.

Because, what the heck, this is just football and all, I’ll pass along some of those here with the caveat that they are just rumors. But history has shown that a lot of the schedule leaks turn out to be true.

First, here is a reminder of Seattle’s opponents for 2019. Home: Arizona, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Minnesota. Road: Arizona, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh.

And here are the weeks for the 2019 regular season, with rumored Seattle opponent and source.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 8) —

Week 2 (Sept. 15) — at Atlanta. Source, twitter site @NFLRelease (which is not affiliated with the NFL in any way, but an acknowledged platform for scheduling rumors), a 10 a.m. Seattle time FOX game.

Week 3 (Sept. 22) —

Week 4 (Sept. 29) —

Week 5 (Oct. 6) —

Week 6 (Oct. 13) —

Week 7 (Oct. 20) —

Week 8 (Oct. 27) —

Week 9 (Nov. 3) — vs. Minnesota on Thursday night, Oct. 31. If true, then this would mean a Halloween night game at CenturyLink Field. Seattle hasn’t played on Halloween since 2010, a 33-3 loss at Oakland.

Week 10 (Nov. 10) —

Week 11 (Nov. 17) —

Week 12 (Nov. 24) —

Week 13 (Dec. 1) — Via @NFLRelease, a Thanksgiving night game at San Francisco against the 49ers on Nov. 28. Seattle last played on Thanksgiving night in 2014, also against the 49ere in Santa Clara.

Week 14 (Dec. 8) —

Week 15 (Dec. 15)

Week 16 (Dec. 22) —

Week 17 (Dec. 29) — A home game against the 49ers, via @NFLRelease.