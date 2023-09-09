RENTON — Roughly 48 hours before the Seahawks were scheduled to kick off the 2023 season, coach Pete Carroll stood before reporters Friday and spoke with his characteristic optimism of what he thinks lies ahead.

“I’m really fired up,’’ he said of opening the 2023 campaign Sunday against the Rams at Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. “We’re as well-equipped as we’ve been in a long time. We’re young and feisty and ready to go, which I love, and we have experienced leadership. All of those elements come together to make it very high hopes and big expectations. We aren’t backing off. We’re going to (try) win every game and we’re going to try to do it by winning this first one. We’ll see what happens next.’’

If such a comment could be written off by some as just Carroll’s characteristic optimism on display, it’s also true that this has been one of the smoothest, quietest and stress-free preseasons the Seahawks have had in years — helping lead to all that optimism.

Last season carried the uncertainty of who would be the quarterback, and whether either could help the team move on from the Russell Wilson trade. The 2021 preseason came with the uncomfortableness of Wilson’s obvious growing disconnect with the organization. The 2020 preseason came amid the COVID-19 outbreak and games played in empty stadiums. The 2019 preseason arrived as the first without a single member of the Legion of Boom secondary and questions about what would happen next. In 2018 came the holdout of safety Earl Thomas.

But in the run-up to this season, Carroll said, “There haven’t been any setbacks at any time.’’

That’s not only in what has felt like the most controversy-free camp the team may have had since the Super Bowl year in 2013, but also on the field, where the Seahawks were able to stay largely injury free. Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is the only player who would have been projected to have a significant role to begin the season who suffered an injury in camp that could keep him out Sunday.

Advertising

“It’s been nothing but ups and positives,’’ Carroll said. “The fellas have done a really good job. The leadership has done a really good job to hang with us and keep the young guys moving along and keep everybody in order. It’s been really cool.”

Players have seemed to feel it, too, many veterans appearing increasingly comfortable to talk of their high expectations and the hopes that the Seahawks can improve on last season’s 9-8 record and wild-card playoff berth.

“A lot of wins, a lot of growth on the defensive side, and being at the top of the league,’’ middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said this week of his expectations for the season. “Collectively together we have the talent, we have the people, we have the coaching staff, we have an amazing city backing us and I feel like it’s possible. All we have to do is just do it.”

Therein lies the challenge, of course, of doing it.

And the Seahawks, to be sure, enter the season with some questions.

Specifically:

— Can Geno Smith really do it again or was last year’s season an outlier, and some of the struggles of the second half of the year a sign that there could be some regression?

— Can the defense in general and the run defense in particular really display the “lot of growth’’ that Wagner mentioned after ranking 30th against the run in 2022? The Rams, featuring an uncertain offensive line and an attack that will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp, may not present the stiffest test of that. If the numbers don’t look a lot better Sunday there could be some cause for immediate concern.

Advertising

— Can the rookies of 2022 take the next step while the rookies of 2023 become immediate contributors, the way the rookie classes of 2010-11-12 seemed to mature all at once midway through the 2012 season to turn the Seahawks into a sudden Super Bowl contender?

— And can the Seahawks use all those things to close the gap on the 49ers and win the NFC West? It may be worth remembering how general manager John Schneider said several times in the offseason that the Seahawks need to match the toughness the 49ers showed in beating them in all three meetings last year by a combined 46 points. “They’re a tough, young, fast, big physical football team,’’ Schneider said at the scouting combine last winter. “So our guys know. They know what it looks like. They just saw it first hand.’’

Obviously, not all the answers to the big-picture questions will come Sunday, especially with it hard to know what to make of a Rams team a year removed from the Super Bowl title but in apparent full rebuild mode. Seahawks fans need little reminding of the terror Aaron Donald has been through the years, and how the Seahawks handle him will be a good, early gauge of whether an offensive line with what are essentially four returning starters is ready to ascend to elite status.

With three of the next four on the road and all against teams with legitimate playoff hopes — Detroit, the New York Giants and Cincinnati — Sunday’s game is one the Seahawks need to win no matter the style points.

Carroll seems fully confident the first impression of the 2023 Seahawks will be a good one.

“The mentality of the players, their hunger,’’ Carroll said. “If you’re trying to do something special with this season it, has been obvious the whole time.’’