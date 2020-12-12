As bad as you — dear longtime Seahawks fan — felt last week watching Seattle implausibly implode against the Giants, it may be worth remembering you have felt that way before.

But maybe you just don’t remember.

The Giants loss, though, is a reminder === for better or worse — that while the Pete Carroll/Russell Wilson era of Seahawks football has been the best in team history, it has not been without its foibles.

And one of the more frustrating traits of the last decade has been the team’s propensity for the out-of-the-blue loss.

In every season since 2013, the Seahawks have lost at least one game when favored by eight points or more, and usually late in the year, with the 17-12 faceplant against the Giants last Sunday as 11-point favorites sadly continuing that streak.

One occurred a year ago, a 27-13 loss to a 4-9-1 Arizona team as an eight-point favorite in the second-to-last game of the season.

But what the Seahawks have also usually done in the Carroll/Wilson era is bounce back from seeming disaster.

Advertising

In 2013, for instance, a 12-2 Seahawks team was a nine-point favorite in the second-to-last game of the year at home against Arizona, with a win giving them a chance to clinch homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Instead, Wilson threw for just 108 yards — still the third-lowest of his career — and the defense gave up a late touchdown in a shocking 17-10 loss against a team it had beaten 58-0 in the same stadium barely 12 months prior.

The Seahawks recovered to never lose again, beating the Rams the next week to secure the division (which was still in doubt) and the number one seed in the NFC, and a few weeks later turn in one of the most dominant Super Bowl wins of all time.

So, Carroll and Wilson, at least (and Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright) have traveled this path before, given the task one again of rebounding in the face of an embarrassing defeat.

Not that Carroll really wanted to hear about that this week as the team prepared for Sunday’s 1:05 game against the Jets at Lumen Field that will be televised on CBS.

“The storylines that you could pick out of it don’t have anything to do with how we want to prepare and how we want to focus,’’ he said.

Advertising

Sunday’s game against the Jets, though, is one that without storylines — which also include safety Jamal Adams facing his former team — would hardly be interesting on its surface.

The Jets are 0-12 and the Seahawks are again a big favorite, listed at 14.5 points Saturday morning.

Last week, though, showed the Seahawks are more vulnerable than maybe anyone really feared, While at least one Seahawk, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, said Seattle overlooked the Giants, the game also just seemed to reveal some weaknesses in the Seahawks’ once-vaunted offense — specifically, an ability of opponents to shut down Seattle’s big plays — and that the defense is also still prone to some untimely breakdowns.

The Giants loss also took away any last room for error for Seattle in winning the NFC West and contending for the number one seed in the conference — which this year is the only one that gets a bye straight to the second round.

The number one seed seems almost out of reach with New Orleans at 10-2 and Green Bay at 9-3, though the Saints do have a couple of tough games left, including a date with the Chiefs on Dec. 20.

The Rams, meanwhile, are now 9-4 after their win over New England Thursday night, a half-game ahead of the 8-4 Seahawks in the NFC West, but also holding the tiebreaker for the moment due to a win over Seattle last month.

Advertising

The Rams also next play the same Jets team Seattle faces Sunday, which means they will be heavily favored to be 10-4 when they play the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Dec. 27.

Seattle, meanwhile, has to not only dispose of the Jets but then play at Washington on Dec. 20 a team that like the Giants, may be a bit more dangerous than its 5-7 record would indicate, having won three in a row, including handing the Steelers their first loss of the season on Tuesday.

This was, recall, supposed to be the easy part of Seattle’s schedule, a four-game stretch beginning on Nov. 30 against the Eagles all against teams that heading into it had all won three or fewer games.

But while Seattle got the expected win over the Eagles, the Giants’ game proved the folly of taking anything for granted in the NFL — even a game against a winless team.

The Jets should have beaten the Raiders last week if not for a disastrous defensive call of a blitz on the final play that gave an opening for Las Vegas to complete a touchdown pass with five seconds left and pull out a 31-28 win — and led to the firing of New York defensive coordinator Gregg Robinson.

“It’s not very fun, I know that much,’’ beleaguered Jets coach Adam Gase said this week of being 0-12. But Gase said he also has been continually impressed with the character his team has shown — three of the Jets’ last four losses have come by six points or less when New York was at least a 7.5-point underdog in each.

“This group, they fight all the way to the end,’’ Gase said.

The Seahawks should expect the same from Jets again this Sunday, with last Sunday showing the dangers of expecting anything less.