There was a concern from the start that the truncated training camp and no preseason games might mean players would be more prone to injuries this season.

And in Week 3, the Seahawks suffered more than their share in a season when injuries have been up around the league. Four key players went down, after another showed up on Sunday unable to play.

Leaving Sunday’s game and not returning were guard Damien Lewis (sprained ankle), safety Jamal Adams (groin), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee sprain) and running back Chris Carson (knee).

Seattle also declared safety Lano Hill out for the game after he reported having a sore back Sunday. Also out was cornerback Quinton Dunbar, whose sore knee apparently got worse over the weekend — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had indicated Friday that Dunbar had a good shot at playing.

Carroll was unclear on the severity of any of the injuries following the game. However, a league source said that early indications show Carson’s injury was significant.

Carson left the game with 3:14 left, when he was tackled by Dallas’ Trysten Hill, who appeared to give Carson’s knee a little extra twist as the play ended.

“He has a sprained knee to some extent,’’ Carroll said.

Any injury to Adams would also be really troublesome, and Adams seemed visibly upset when he came off the field after stretching awkwardly in pursuit of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Adams immediately motioned to be replaced and angrily threw his helmet to the ground.

“Jamal Adams has a groin strain,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t know about what’s going to happen with that, it’s pretty tight.’’

Lewis was injured on the first play of Seattle’s second series with 7:56 to play in the first quarter and replaced by Jordan Simmons.

“X-rays were negative,’’ Carroll said. “I think it’s a lateral ankle sprain.”

Carroll said of Brooks only that he has a sprained knee that occurred when he got rolled up on.

Left guard Mike Iupati also left briefly with a knee injury but returned and Carroll said center Ethan Pocic also “had a knee issue that he finished the game with. I don’t know how he did that but he did.”