Is Blake Bortles a 'top-five quarterback'? Or is he 'subpar'? The reactions after Seattle's loss to Jacksonville are wide-ranging.

Blake Bortles had himself an afternoon playing against the Seahawks. The 25-year-old QB and former No. 3 overall pick from UCF had his way vs. the Seattle defense, throwing for 268 yards, two touchdowns and put up a stellar 123.7 passer rating in Sunday’s 30-24 Jaguars win.

Considering the defense he was playing, it was one of Bortles’ best games of the season. But, Earl Thomas isn’t impressed.

After the loss, Thomas was asked if it’s easier to forget the loss because the Seahawks still control their playoff fate, with a huge NFC West battle vs. the Rams on deck.

“Right now, it’s not,” Thomas said. “Because, you know, that was a subpar quarterback. They had a great game plan. They out-executed us, which can’t happen. You’ve gotta take advantage of these things.”

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette — on the other hand — had a bit of a different take on the quarterback.

“Blake’s coming around, man,” he said. “To me, he’s one of the top-five quarterbacks. Last year, they didn’t have a running game. Now, we have a running game and he’s showing his true colors.”

Bortles ranks twenty-third among quarterback with a passer rating of 83.2. Russell Wilson is No. 11 with a 96.9 rating.

But Bortles lacked little bravado after his team’s win, saying “teams aren’t used to getting beat by the Jags. We beat the crap out of them for 60 minutes.”