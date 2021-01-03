There is some early optimism for the Seahawks about Jamal Adams’ availability for next weekend’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The strong safety injured his left shoulder in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks’ 26-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Fox TV cameras showed Adams throwing his helmet on the sideline after he came out of the injury tent with a trainer.

“He was just so disappointed — more dejected about the fact that he got banged up,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “I think (the injury happened) on a pass rush, and we’ll see what that means for next week. I can’t tell you.

“The early stuff from the trainers (is) that he’ll play next week, but we’ll have to see how he does get through the week.”

Adams injured his other shoulder — his right shoulder — early in the Seahawks’ first game against the Rams on Nov. 15. That injury, he has said, has largely healed.

He missed all of October with a groin injury.

Adams was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Seahawks. He leads the team with 9½ sacks, an NFL season record for a defensive back.

Adams had eight tackles and one pass breakup in the Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Rams last week in Seattle. That win clinched the NFC West for the Seahawks, and Adams was particularly fired up for the chance to play in the postseason for the first time in his career.

“It feels great. Golly, we came out victorious,” Adams said after that game. “And, man, what a hard-fought battle — a lot of respect goes to L.A. and what they do. A lot of respect to them. But, man, it feels damn good.”

Another Seahawks defensive starter, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, had left the field earlier in the game against the 49ers with what Carroll called an oblique strain.

“He went back in (the game) with it and played with it; it’s pretty sore coming out, though, so let’s just see what that means (later this week),” Carroll said.

Overall, Carroll said he was pleased with Seattle’s defensive performance. The 49ers’ late touchdown — while the Seahawks were playing in a safe, two-minute scheme — distorted just how strong the day was for the Seahawks defense, he said.

Even without a sack from Adams, Carroll was particularly pleased with the pass rush, which created three sacks and seven hits on the 49ers’ third-string quarterback, C.J. Beathard. Seattle’s Benson Mayowa played perhaps his best game of the season, posting two sacks and stripping Beathard late in the fourth quarter. That set up the final touchdown for the Seahawks offense.

“Everybody’s been eating, everybody’s making plays,” defensive end Carlos Dunlap said. “It’s been exciting to see. We’re stopping the run — we’re dominating the run game and forcing teams to pass.”

The Seahawks had just nine sacks through their first seven games of the season, but they lead the NFL in sacks since then with 37 over the final nine games.

“We’ve got a four-man rush, and it’s exciting to see it continue to show up in the games,” Carroll said.