For most of Sunday’s 17-12 loss to the visiting Giants, the Seahawks defense kept New York’s running game in check.

On 20 Giants carries in the first, second and fourth quarters, New York had just 52 yards.

But in the fateful third, the Giants gained 138 yards on 11 carries, with 119 yards coming on seven carries during two touchdown drives.

What went wrong?

“Just so happens that all our best players had a bad play at the same time for a few plays,” Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said Wednesday during his weekly meeting with the media via Zoom.

Most distressing to Norton was how the Seahawks reacted to the first of those bad plays — a 60-yard run by Wayne Gallman on a basic running play on second-and-7. The Seahawks got caught in a cornerback blitz, but they still had defenders in position to contain the play.

Norton said he thought the play unnerved the Seahawks and led to further lapses on that series and the next.

“Once you have one bad play, the best thing to do is forget about that play and go on to the next and don’t compound it with another bad play,” Norton said. “But they had a big, long run and then followed up with a long run, and everybody was so surprised, ‘This can’t happen to us.’ … You don’t know what plays are going to be the game-changing plays, and I think as the season goes on and everybody plays together they start to realize that every play counts. Everything counts, and they can’t take one play off or else it could be the game. I think that they’ve learned that, and it shouldn’t happen again.”

Norton said the Giants tried to run the same plays later in the game “and we stopped them.”

By then a lot of damage had been done.

Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner blamed “bad eyes” and some players “just getting cut off” on a few runs.

“I think it was more so us than anything,” Wagner said. “Just had a moment in the third quarter where we didn’t perform as well as we should have. … We’ve got to play better. But I do feel like we’re making improvement and getting better every week, so that’s something that we can build upon. We’ve just got to make sure it sustains the whole game.”

Gordon is in the building

Receiver Josh Gordon, who was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week, has passed COVID-19 testing protocols and entered the practice facility in Renton on Wednesday. He can attend meetings and conditioning sessions but cannot practice until Dec. 21, and he cannot play until Dec. 27 against the Rams.

Carroll said he didn’t understand why Gordon couldn’t practice with the team but said those were the NFL rules.

“We’ll be working him with our trainers, and he’ll be getting in shape and all that,” Carroll said. “What I’ve talked to Josh about is it’s really important that he really bust it right now, so that when he does get out there’s not a lag time of him adapting. He’s got to get it done now, so that — there’s just not much time left.

“So he’s going to work really hard with our guys to make sure he’s running full speed, top speed, as long as he can before he ever gets on the field with us so that he can maintain it once we get going, because we expect to give him a chance to help us what he’s available.”

QB McGough joins practice squad

The Seahawks signed quarterback Alex McGough to the practice squad Wednesday. He was a seventh-round Seahawks draft pick in 2018 and spent that season on the practice squad before signing with Jacksonville. He was cut by Houston in October.

Adding McGough gives them four quarterbacks on their roster or practice squad — Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Danny Etling (also on the practice squad) and McGough.

Carroll said they wanted to add another QB to avoid the recent situation that happened with Denver, when all its quarterbacks were ruled out for a game due to COVID-19 protocols. Carroll said for now Etling will be kept separate from the other QBs as McGough relearns the system.

“Alex needs to work with us for a while here to get caught up where we’re going, and then we’ll make a determination on how to go from there,” Carroll said. “I could see in the future that Alex gets back with us for a few weeks, gets comfortable and then we may separate him, too. He needs to learn a lot more before he can help us, so we’re going to try to bring him along and hope for the best and keep Danny clear, and then in time that we may make that decision we’ll wait and see what we do with that. We’re considering that.”

Dunlap sits, but Shell returns

Right tackle Brandon Shell practiced on a limited basis after missing two games because of a high-ankle sprain, providing optimism he can return for Sunday’s game against the Jets, his former team.

Five players sat out, including defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who has been dealing with a foot injury. Others out were RB Travis Homer (knee), offensive linemen Jamarco Jones (groin) and Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and safety Ryan Neal (hip). Neal and Jones were injured Sunday, and Carroll said both may return for the Jets game but added it could be a game-time decision.

With Shell, seven others were limited: running backs Carlos Hyde (toe) and Chris Carson (foot), guard/center Kyle Fuller (ankle), left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet), snapper Tyler Ott (back), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle/knee).

Notes

Carroll said Brian Schneider, the team’s longtime special-teams coach who took a leave of absence in September for personal reasons, has been back with the team for a few weeks. Larry Izzo, who took over as special-teams coordinator when Schneider left, remains in that role with Schneider back as the assistant special-teams coach.

Running back Rashaad Penny, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2018, returned to practice, a year and a day to the date of when he suffered an ACL injury against the Rams in Los Angeles.