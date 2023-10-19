RENTON — For all the attention Jake Bobo has gotten in his rise from undrafted rookie free agent to training-camp sensation, all he’s ever really wanted is a consistent role on the field on Sundays.

Bobo took a big step toward doing that with his most productive game on Sunday at Cincinnati with two catches for 43 yards. He had just two receptions and 8 yards in the first four games.

“I think being able to contribute in the pass game, in the run game, has definitely boosted my confidence a little bit to where I can get more comfortable and kind of see myself making some plays on Sunday,’’ Bobo said Thursday. “That definitely helps, for sure.’’

Bobo now has four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on the season. He’s been targeted six times for a passer rating of 132.6, which is the highest on the team, according to Pro Football Reference.

He also showed his toughness when he took a hard hit from Cincy safety Dax Hill in the third quarter at the end of a 20-yard catch-and-run that drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty and also forced Bobo to be evaluated for a concussion.

The catch and penalty took the ball to the 5-yard line, but, typifying the day, the Seahawks couldn’t get it in the end zone and settled for a field goal that cut the lead to 14-13.

Advertising

He was able to return to the game and said he hasn’t felt any effects of the hit this week, saying, “it’s all good” and laughing about the play Thursday.

“It was (a) hard (hit), yeah,’’ Bobo said. “I don’t know what the safety’s name was, but he put it on me pretty good. Got to give him credit. But I’ll take the 15(-yard penalty).”

Bobo played 23 snaps in the game, his second-highest total of the season. He also has earned kudos for his blocking — his 87.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus is the ninth-highest of any player in the league and third-highest for a receiver.

“Just trying to find a role,’’ Bobo said of his run blocking.

Bobo’s preseason and the flashes of production he’s shown in the regular season means his role on the team is probably safe — especially if he turns in a few more games like Sunday, at which point it may only grow.

But the reality is the Seahawks are going to have some decisions to make at the receiver spot soon. Dee Eskridge, a second-round pick in 2021, can return next week following his six-game suspension. And 2022 seventh-round pick Dareke Young is also now eligible to return after having groin surgery.

Advertising

Seattle also added Cody Thompson, a consistent presence on special teams, to the 53-man roster this week after using two of the three practice-squad elevations allowed for him this year.

Roster situations elsewhere means the Seahawks may not want to keep more than five receivers, the most they’ve used this season, on the 53-man roster. They’ve used either four or five receivers each game thus far.

Bobo has said at every turn that he understands the vagaries of NFL life and is just rolling with the punches. But for now, there seems to be little doubt about his role with the team.

“And as small as my role may be, just working every week to do something for this team and boost up some of the guys that are out there most of the time,’’ Bobo said.

Two OLs sit again, as does Charbonnet

The Seahawks again had four players sitting out. One, receiver DK Metcalf (hip/ribs) sat out again, as he has the last few weeks, to rest a rib injury suffered against Detroit. He also hurt his hip against the Bengals. Also out for a second straight day were running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) and center Evan Brown (hip). Guard Phil Haynes (calf), who was limited Wednesday, missed Thursday’s practice. In that regard, he sort of switched spots with tackle Jake Curhan (ankle), who sat out Wednesday but was limited Thursday.

Also limited were four others who were limited Wednesday, as well: receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring), cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring), left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) and guard Damien Lewis (guard).

Advertising

That means that once again Seattle’s potential starting offensive line was either out or limited.

The exact status of players was no clearer on Thursday since Pete Carroll did not talk to the media.

The team will have to release a game status report Friday afternoon.

Cornerback Tre Brown (toe), who was limited Wednesday, was a full participant Thursday.

Budda Baker a game-time decision for Cardinals

Former Bellevue High and UW standout Budda Baker has yet to play for the Cardinals this season while battling a hamstring injury. But he returned to practice this week and said Thursday he is hoping to make his season debut against the Seahawks.

“Going back home (is) something definitely I wanted to get back for and be ready to play,’’ Baker told reporters in Arizona on Thursday. “Right now, I’m just taking it day by day and seeing how everything holds up. It’ll be a game-time decision.’’

Baker often trains in the Seattle area during the offseason. One player he has gotten to know a little bit is Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, with whom he will always be linked after Metcalf raced to chase him down and prevent a touchdown following a 90-yard interception return in a game in 2020.

“We workout with the same trainer every now and again, so I’ve gotten to build a relationship with him,’’ Metcalf said this week. “… just watching him on film, he’s always going hard. He’s never a guy that takes a play off. That’s very inspirational once you get to go against a guy like that, to try to outwork him in a sense. That’s something I look forward to every time he’s on the field.”