Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls looked like his old self on Sunday, then donned a familiar disguise on Monday.

After finally looking again on Sunday like the Thomas Rawls Seahawks fans came to know and love a few years ago, the Seattle running back slipped back into disguise on Monday.

This time, though, he did so willingly.

After helping give Seattle a late offensive boost in the Seahawks’ season-saving 21-12 win over Dallas on Sunday, Rawls donned a Santa Claus suit, beard and glasses on Christmas Day and handed out presents to unsuspecting recipients in Pioneer Square.

Mostly, Rawls said, he delivered bags filled with practical items such as scarves, ear muffs and socks to homeless people as well as a few others who just happened to be passing by.

“I had a Merry Christmas and I just wanted to do a little something different for Christmas this year and that was to go out on the streets of Seattle just myself and pass out gifts,’’ Rawls said Wednesday. “It was kind of crazy because they just knew me as Santa and not Thomas Rawls. But it was a humbling experience. I’m glad I did it.’’

Did anyone catch on?

“Nope,’’ Rawls said. “Nobody recognized me. Not one person. It was kind of fun and exciting just to see their reactions and their smiles and their ‘ho, ho’ deal without just seeing me, Thomas Rawls.’’

As the 2017 season has progressed, the Seahawks had increasingly wondered if they’d ever again see a recognizable version of the Thomas Rawls who first came to prominence a few years ago.

Rawls was one of the team’s surprise players as a rookie in 2015 when he took over in the second half of the season for the injured Marshawn Lynch and finished with 830 yards and an NFL-high 5.6 per carry before suffering his own season-ending ankle injury in a win at Baltimore.

That injury lingered into he 2016 season when he then also suffered a fractured fibula that limited him to nine games.

But if his sophomore regular season was stunted, everything seemed back to normal when Rawls set a franchise post-season record with 161 yards in a wild card playoff win over Detroit.

Given the injuries that hit the position in 2016 Seattle had no choice but to add reinforcements, notably the signing of free agent Eddie Lacy and the drafting of Chris Carson.

But the expectation entering 2017 was still that Rawls at the least would have a co-leading role at the tailback spot.

Instead, an ankle injury slowed him in the preseason and caused him to miss the first game at Green Bay. By then, Carson had taken over as the starter. And when Rawls did get some chances he looked either tentative and unsure, or at times, overly aggressive.

When Carson went down for the year against the Colts in the fourth game, the Seahawks had no choice but to go back to Rawls. But he couldn’t take advantage of the newfound opportunity to reclaim his job, with things hitting a nadir when he had just 27 yards on 10 carries — 23 coming on one play — against Arizona on Nov. 9.

Rawls had just one carry in the next five games, sitting out twice as a healthy inactive (he’s been a healthy inactive three times this season) as the Seahawks instead turned to Mike Davis in an attempt to give life to the running game.

But on Sunday, with Eddie Lacy looking no better in his limited time as Davis’ backup, the Seahawks decided to go back to Rawls as the third tailback.

And late in the game, when the Seahawks were running it on almost every down both to protect a lead and also because they went in to the day with a plan to try to re-establish the rushing attack — Seattle ran more than it passed in a game (30-21) for only the second time all season —- Rawls finally got another chance.

Rawls carried four times for 14 yards on the 13-play, 79-yard drive that clinched the game, with a 15-yard carry on the first play of the fourth quarter serving as the longest run by a Seattle tailback in the last eight quarters.

Baby steps, to be sure, to getting back to where he once was. But given the type of season it’s been, Rawls was happy with anything.

“Of course, man,’’ Rawls said emphatically when asked if it felt good to get in the mix again. “I was ready to go out there on road rage and I got a chance to get out there and make a couple plays and contribute to the team. I had a fun time doing it.’’

The Seahawks figure to need any option available Sunday against an Arizona team that ranks fourth in the NFL against the run, allowing just 88.9 per game, and coach Pete Carroll said to expect Rawls to again share some of the workload with Davis.

“There’s no reason for us not to,’’ Carroll said. “What he’s had in his last time out was favorable and we’ll just respond to that accordingly.”

The harder-to-answer question is what’s kept Rawls from returning to the form of his rookie season, or even the playoff win last year against Detroit.

“There was a time prior to his injury when he did a lot of things right,’’ said offensive line coach Tom Cable. “He was learning from Marshawn, really kind of dialed in on the reads and all that. As he missed that period of time, sometimes you lose your feel for it a little bit and hopefully that is coming back to him.’’

There’s a chance the Seahawks may see it for only one more game if it does, though.

Rawls can be a restricted free agent at the end of the season and the conventional wisdom is that the team won’t tender him, which would make him an unrestricted free agent.

Rawls admits he has no choice but to think about his uncertain future.

“But I just stay true to who I am and I feel like everything else will fall in place,’’ he said. “Just continue to stay true and be me. That’s what got me to this point. So I think God has something in store for me.’’

Wherever he lands, Rawls said he already has a plan for next Christmas Day, one in which he’ll again have something in store for others.

“I’d never done it before,’’ he said of playing Santa. “We are going to start a new tradition.’’