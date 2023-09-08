RENTON — Jaxon Smith-Njigba famously caught 15 passes for 347 yards in the game that is regarded as The Granddaddy of Them All, Ohio State’s Rose Bowl win over Utah in 2022.

Earlier that season he caught 11 passes for 127 yards at Michigan Stadium, better known as The Big House, which, with a capacity of over 107,000, bills itself as the third-largest stadium in the world.

So Smith-Njigba is used to big moments and big venues, one reason the Seahawks leapt to take him with the 20th overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Still, what awaits Smith-Njigba on Sunday — his NFL debut — is something he anticipates might feel even bigger.

“Very excited,’’ he said of suiting up for the Seahawks for Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game against the Rams at Lumen Field. “A dream come true. Living out the dream.’’

It’s a moment Smith-Njigba worried he might miss when he suffered a slight fracture of his left wrist while bracing his fall after making a 48-yard catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the Seahawks’ second preseason game on Aug. 19.

Advertising

When it was announced Aug. 22 that Smith-Njigba was flying to Philadelphia to have surgery, the general expectation was that he’d miss a few games.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll at the time said, “We’re going to be optimistic about it. Three or four weeks and we’ll see what happens.’’

In a study in tenacity that has impressed the team, Smith-Njigba returned to practice a week later.

After making it through all practices this week, Smith-Njigba will play Sunday with no limitations, Carroll said Friday.

“It’s been amazing,’’ Carroll said, adding that “everything has surprised me’’ about Smith-Njigba’s quick return. “Could have been an entirely different process throughout, but he was a true competitor, the real deal, and he demonstrated that.’’

Smith-Njigba, in his first comments since the injury, said Friday he didn’t initially realize he’d been hurt. The injury happened in the second quarter and was not announced at the time, and the team didn’t learn the extent of it until after tests were taken later.

Advertising

Smith-Njigba said he “didn’t know’’ then if he’d be back this quickly, but “I just kind of took it day by day. Whatever they told me I took it with a grain of salt and figured it out as we kept going.’’

When Smith-Njigba initially returned to practice he wore a heavy wrap on the wrist. Friday, he had a glove on the hand with what appeared to be just some tape on the wrist.

“It’s been a little adjustment,’’ he said. “But I’ve been getting adjusted real well. It’s been good so far.’’

Smith-Njigba was working as the team’s primary punt returner before his injury and is listed on the depth chart this week second at that spot behind DeeJay Dallas.

Carroll wouldn’t say if Smith-Njigba will return punts Sunday, and Smith-Njigba also played that close to the vest saying, “I don’t know what my role will be the next few games, but hopefully I get back there soon.”

What Smith-Njigba will definitely do is play in the receiving rotation, along with the regular starting duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, expected to line up primarily in the slot.

Advertising

His presence, the team hopes, will not only help Lockett and Metcalf see more single coverage, but provide another threat in the middle of the field, which could prove particularly helpful on third downs and in the red zone, two areas where the Seahawks struggled some last season. They were 20th last year in converting third downs and 27th in scoring touchdowns after reaching the red zone.

“Anytime you add another weapon that’s a good, reliable pass catcher, is going to help our third-down cause right there,’’ offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. “The mindset of the quarterback, knowing we have the two dynamic receivers with Tyler and DK, the defense is going to lean to those guys or try to double to those guys.

“Anytime the rest of the guys, including the tight ends, have that ability to get open and catch the ball consistently, it’s going to open up the thought that the ball is going to where the ball should go based on the coverage, not necessarily based on the people.’’

Sunday won’t just be an NFL debut for Smith-Njigba but also a return, he hopes, to simply playing regularly again after he missed all but three games last season with Ohio State with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks limited his work during much of the offseason program to avoid any setbacks with the hamstring, and after getting his feet wet in the first two preseason games suffered the wrist injury.

“I love playing ball, so I’m just happy I’m out there,’’ he said.

Sponsored

Now the moment he dreamed of playing sports with his older brother, Canaan, as the two grew up in the Dallas area is finally here. Canaan, almost three years older than Jaxon, is a right fielder the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, and while he is now in Class AAA, he played in 18 major-league games this season after making the opening-day roster.

On Sunday, little brother will be able to call himself a professional athlete, too.

“He’s been in the professional field, what he’s doing,’’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. “I just appreciate him because he always let me ride with him. When we were growing up and being able to play against older kids, he always instilled confidence in me. This weekend he just told me, ‘be confident, be where your feet are, be present, and just go ball out.’”