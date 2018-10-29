Ed Dickson had to wait a long time to get on the field for the Seahawks, but he didn't disappoint in his first game action against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

DETROIT — Ed Dickson woke up Sunday envisioning how his return to football after six weeks off, and his first game with a new team, might go.

And when it was over, he’d decided the reality was even better.

“I couldn’t have probably dreamed this,’’ said the nine-year veteran tight end who played his first game for the Seahawks after spending the first six games on the Non-Football Injury list with a quad injury suffered conditioning in the offseason.

In Dickson’s first game as a Seahawk, he responded with two catches for 54 yards. The first of those two receptions was a 12-yard touchdown that keyed Seattle’s 28-14 win over Detroit.

The other was a 42-yard catch-and-run that left Dickson slightly kicking himself that he couldn’t get past safety Quandre Diggs and into the end zone. It was Diggs, after all, whom Dickson had beaten on his second quarter touchdown. But this time, the drive ended on a failed fourth down attempt from the 1.

“I had one guy to beat,’’ said Dickson, who had broken wide open on a third-and-1 play action pass. “My instinct was to slow it down and not do anything crazy. He’s probably going to try to chop me down. I went for the stiff arm and I missed. But that was a big play for our offense.’’

It proved that Dickson, an Oregon alum, can make the kind of big plays the Seahawks hoped for when he was signed to a three-year, $10.7 million contract in March to replace the departed Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson.

“He did great,’’ Carroll said. “It was a great touchdown catch. He had a chance to shake and bake a little bit on that play and then he kind of left that up in Eugene or something. I don’t know where that went. But he did great.’’

Dickson didn’t play until the third series, with the Seahawks wanting to ease him in. He hadn’t practiced with the team all season until this week, a frustration that built into eagerness as gametime approached.

“I wanted to come out here and, for one, prove that I am in pretty good shape and, for two, be out here with my brothers, man, just to be on the battlefield with them,’’ Dickson said. “To have to watch your team the last six weeks battle tooth and nail the way they have, the running game that we have, the way Russell (Wilson) is playing, the way the defense is playing. I wanted to get in there and do my own job.’’

While Dickson hadn’t had a practice with the Seahawks since the spring, he worked out with Wilson often in the offseason, and in voluntary sessions over the last few weeks as he got healthy.

Dickson lamented Sunday that the work he did with Wilson in the offseason might have contributed to his injury.

“We worked pretty hard and I think maybe I shouldn’t have been doing that much work,’’ he said. “But I don’t take anything for granted.’’

And all that work paid off with his touchdown on Sunday, when Wilson lofted a ball in his direction in the end zone under tight coverage from Diggs — the kind of toss-up pass quarterbacks often throw only to their most-trusted receivers.

“Russ gave me a pretty good ball, an opportunity to go up and make a play and that’s all you can ask for as a receiver, as a tight end, is a chance to go up and make play and that’s what I did,’’ Dickson said. “It was one of those balls either I get it or nobody gets it.’’

The smile that accompanied his story told you who got it on that particular play.