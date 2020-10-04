After a couple of pretty brutal weeks in the injury department, the Seahawks appeared to come out of Miami unscathed in their 31-23 victory Sunday.

“Probably most pleased after it’s over everybody got out of there pretty fit and all that,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said via Zoom after the game. “We didn’t get anybody banged up today, which is really good.’’

Indeed, the Seahawks went into the game hardly needing to make any decisions on which players to keep active because they mostly just made all the injured players inactive.

That group included safeties Jamal Adams and Lano Hill, cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Neiko Thorpe, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and running back Carlos Hyde.

Hyde wore a red noncontact jersey in practice all week to protect a shoulder injury. Carroll indicated that was precautionary but Hyde had been listed as questionable and then was held out Sunday. It’s unclear if Hyde’s injury is related to the shoulder surgery he had following last season, an injury Hyde said later he played with most of last year while with Houston.

That meant the only player who was a healthy scratch for Seattle was offensive lineman Kyle Fuller.

No penalties

Fans might not have realized the history they witnessed Sunday because three times penalty flags flew in Seattle’s direction.

But none of the three was enforced, meaning that for only the fourth time in team history the Seahawks officially had no penalties.

The other times it’s happened were at Pittsburgh in 1987 and home games against Dallas in 2001 and Baltimore in 2007.

Seattle was called for just one penalty in a home victory against Minnesota last year.

Sunday, Seattle saw a personal foul for unnecessary roughness against Quandre Diggs waved off when Miami was called for holding on the play, and saw a holding call on Jamarco Jones and pass interference on Ugo Amadi each declined.

David Moore stepping nicely into third receiver role

With all the attention rightly focused on Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and the hope in the offseason that Phillip Dorsett II could be a significant contributor this season, David Moore almost seemed like an afterthought.

In fact, the Seahawks asked him to take a pay cut before the season, cutting a potential $2.13 million salary for this season to $825,000.

But in his fourth season, Moore suddenly is turning in the kind of year the Seahawks long hoped he might.

In fact, through four games, Russell Wilson has a perfect passer rating when throwing to Moore, who has 10 receptions on 11 targets for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

He got 95 of those yards on three receptions and a touchdown Sunday against Miami.

Two of his receptions were two of the biggest plays of the game — a 57-yarder that keyed a touchdown drive in the final seconds of the first half, and then a 17-yard touchdown with 5:24 left when he leapt high in the back of the end zone and kept his foot in bounds.

It was the second time this year he made a difficult catch for a touchdown ultimately look sort of easy, having caught a TD against New England in which he was falling backward and made sure to kick the pylon with his foot to be inbounds.

On the touchdown, Moore beat Miami cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Moore said Igbinoghene “likes to sit there and be squat, so be powerful and run through his little hand. Stay wide and be ready for a touchdown. Sure enough, Russ threw it in the back of the end zone and I had to go make the catch.’’

The 57-yarder came on a play when Wilson scrambled and Moore simply kept running deep down the sideline, getting behind the Miami secondary.

“We go over stuff like that every day in practice,’’ Moore said.

Moore again was covered by Igbinoghene, a rookie first-round draft choice who appeared to bite on a crossing route by Greg Olsen.

“He just busted his whole coverage and I was just left all alone down the sideline,’’ Moore said.

Dorsett has yet to play due to a sore foot and recently was placed on injured reserve and will have to miss at least one more game.

Moore was one of four receivers Seattle tried in the third-receiver role a year ago but he battled a shoulder injury in camp and a nasty case of the flu at midseason and finished the year with just 17 catches for 301 yards and two scores.

But healthy now, Moore is showing maybe Seattle had the third receiver it was looking for on its roster all along.

Gaskin carries load for Miami

Former University of Washington star Myles Gaskin had 10 carries for 40 yards in his second start as the lead running back for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Gaskin, the Lynnwood and O’Dea High product, added three catches for 22 yards in his first game against the Seahawks. He was asked after the game what the Miami locker room was feeling.

“It’s like when you lose a game and you feel like you should’ve won it or had opportunities to win it. That’s what it felt like,” he told Miami reporters.

Gaskin, a seventh-round draft choice in 2019, has 48 carries for a team-high 198 yards this season.

“Myles is really everything we’re looking for in a Dolphin,” Miami coach Brian Flores told reporters earlier in the week.

Special teams ‘rock solid’

One underrated aspect of the Seahawks’ 4-0 start, in coach Pete Carroll’s eyes at least, is the play of the special teams.

“One of the things has been really rock solid has been special teams,” Carroll said. “You just haven’t seen a play there that hasn’t been where it’s supposed to be, how it’s supposed to be played or handled, kicked deep, make our kicks — all of that stuff. It’s been a fantastic start.”

Jason Myers hasn’t had many field-goal opportunities this season, but he’s made both of his attempts — including a 55-yarder in the first quarter Sunday. That’s his longest field goal since joining the Seahawks in 2019.