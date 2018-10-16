Pete Carroll had updates on K.J. Wright, Ed Dickson and Nick Vannett when he met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since the Seahawks returned from London.

A little more than 24 hours since returning home, Pete Carroll can’t stop gushing about the Seahawks trip to London.

The 67-year-old coach has won two college football national championships at USC and a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 27-3 win over Oakland on Sunday ranks among his all-time favorite games.

“This was an extraordinary illustration of the Seahawks from every aspect of it,” Carroll said Tuesday morning during an interview with ESPN 710 radio. “From the organizational preparation, the plan. Getting out ahead of everything so everything was so beautifully smooth. But it wasn’t just that, it was then the execution of it when we got there from the trainers and the equipment people and support people and the administration and all that.

“But then, where did the fans come from? We had fans from everywhere. It was like they supplanted the 12s. We had people everywhere we went. … And the stadium was crazy. It was a home game.”

Indeed it was.

The 84,922 spectators at Wembley Stadium — the largest crowd to ever see an NFL game in London – embraced the Seahawks, who in turn delivered their most dominant performance of the season.

Carroll marveled at the synchronization between the different departments throughout the team, which made the 4,801-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean seamless.

“This was one of my most favorite experiences I’ve ever had with a team and traveling,” he said. “And I’m talking about Rose Bowls and Orange Bowls and everything you can think of.

“The best of the best. This was the top. And the players liked it. And acted like it. It was an amazing trip.”

“We’re just getting rolling”

No matter how this season ends, Carroll will always lament the way it started with two defeats in games he believed the Seahawks should have won.

But that’s in the past now.

Since their 0-2 start, the Seahawks have won three of their last four and are 3-3 overall heading into their bye week. Momentum is the highest its been following a 24-point win over Oakland.

“We’re just starting to move and we can feel that happen,” Carroll said. “To have a nice game like that then go into a break then we kick into the last 10 games of this regular season as we start this thing up.

“This is a good time for us. We have very high hopes that we can keep getting better. We’re just getting rolling. I’ll never not be frustrated by the way we started this season, but we’re moving. This is kind of how (we’ve) done it over the years. We got a chance to be a really nice team and the guys in this room know that.”

After its bye, Seattle travels to Detroit on Oct. 28. Then six of the last nine games are at CenturyLink Field.

Wright, Dickson set to return

Linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and tight end Ed Dickson (quadriceps) are expected to practice next week, Carroll said.

Wright, who underwent athroscopic surgery in August, had hoped to return early in the season before suffering a setback in Week 3, Carroll said.

“He was going for it and just couldn’t quite turn the corner so we had to step back a bit and now he’s back on track again,” Carroll

Meanwhile, Dickson began the season on the non-football injury list, which required him to miss at least the first six games.

Clark’s big day

Despite battling an illness that kept him out of two days of practice last week, defensive end Frank Clark had one of the best games of his career Sunday while tallying 2½ sacks and two forced fumbles.

“He’s an extraordinary competitor because he’s overcoming things all the time,” Carroll said. “He’s overcome a lot of things in his life that’s made him who he is. He just seems to respond and bounces back.

“He’s such an exciting player in terms of his effort and his motor that we’ve always talk about. Even when times are tough, he brings it. … He was really explosive in this game and giving them all kinds of trouble.”

Clark battled an illness during the second half and Caroll said “he was sick getting to the plane and not feeling well.”

The fourth-year veteran is tied for fifth in the NFL this season with 5½ sacks.

MORE NOTES:

— Starting tight end Nick Vannett (back) sat out Sunday due to what Carroll described as a “continuing issue” and “not an injury.” Carroll anticipates he’ll return perhaps for the next game.

— Carroll on the emergence of receiver David Moore, who has seven receptions, 124 receiving yards and 3 TD receptions in the past three games: “He looks like he’s going to really have a terrific season. He’s off to a great start. There’s a lot of things we can still do with him. We’re really just breaking him in.”