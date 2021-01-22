Add one more name to the list of those connected to the Seahawks’ vacant offensive coordinator position — New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi.

Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported Friday that both the Seahawks and the Chargers have asked the Saints for permission to talk to Lombardi, who is currently New Orleans’ quarterbacks coach.

And yep, he’s related to the man whose name graces the Lombardi Trophy given out every year to the winner of the Super Bowl — Joe Lombardi is the grandson of famed coach Vince Lombardi.

He is also a native of Seattle and attended Seattle Prep High graduating in 1990. His father, Vince Lombardi Jr., was an assistant to the general manager of the Seahawks when the team began in the mid-70s.

Joe Lombardi has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for 23 games — all of the 2014 season with the Detroit Lions and the first seven games of 2015 before being fired after the Lions started 1-6.

Lombardi had been with the Saints from 2007-13 before leaving for Detroit as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach and then returned to New Orleans after he was fired, again holding the title of quarterbacks coach, working with Drew Brees and the other Saints QBs, which this year also included Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

Seattle fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer last week after three seasons with the team with coach Pete Carroll saying the team wanted to run it more and better in 2021.

Lombardi’s OC profile doesn’t necessarily fit that request as the Lions were 28th and 32nd in rushing yards in his time as offensive coordinator.

But his work with a New Orleans offense that has typically been one of the best in the NFL during his time there would obviously appeal to Carroll, and to Seattle QB Russell Wilson, who has said he will have input into the search.

Lombardi was hired by the Saints in what was Sean Payton’s second year in New Orleans and has been there for Payton’s entire tenure other than his time in Detroit, where he worked with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

That means he has been the position coach for almost all of Brees’ New Orleans career. Brees arrived in New Orleans in 2006.

Wilson has often pointed to Brees as a quarterback who was something of an idol due in part to his 6-foot height (Wilson is 5-11).

In 2019, before a game against the Saints, in fact, Wilson said Brees was his favorite player in the NFL.

“Drew, he’s probably my favorite player to ever play the game,” Wilson said in 2018. “I’ve watched a lot of film on him. I’ve studied his game, got to know him over the years. We’ve become close and everything else. I ask him for a lot of advice just about life, about kids and schools and this and that. Obviously, the game too.”

“I think about his legacy and what he’s meant to the game. He’s helped open up the door for me to play as a shorter quarterback. There’s been some guys before him too that I know he would acknowledge as well. Guys like Doug Flutie as well and others. Steve Young and different players. I think about Drew and his ability to make great plays and just when he’s in the game, he’s a spectacular football player. One of the best to ever step on the field.”

Lombardi becomes the fifth person reported to be a target of Seattle for the job, the others being former NFL head coaches Anthony Lynn (Chargers), Doug Pederson (Eagles) and Adam Gase (Jets) along with Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson.

Pederson, though, has been reported to be leaning toward taking the 2021 season off (he is under contract through 2022) and not working as an assistant.

Russell Wilson said during a Zoom call with media last week he expected to have a say in the hire of a new offensive coordinator,

“I think it’s vital, it’s critical, super significant, obviously, that I’m a part of that process,” Wilson said. “Coach and I have definitely been talking about that, (general manager John Schneider) too as well. We’ve had some … great dialogue about the thought process of who we want, the leader … the innovator, all that kind of different stuff that you want. I think that’s the super critical thing, obviously at this point in my career because you spend every day with that person … The next person, whoever that is, it’s really critical that we’re on the same page at all times and always talking and vibing and really, really on the same page.”

The Lions were 19th in the NFL in yards during Lombardi’s one full season as OC in 2014, when the team went 11-5 before losing a wild-card playoff game to Dallas, 24-20.

The 1-6 start that helped get Lombardi fired as OC in 2015 included a 13-10 loss at Seattle on a Monday night, the game when Kam Chancellor famously punched the ball out of the hands of Calvin Johnson as Johnson was nearing the end zone for a potential go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

The week before that game. former Seahawk Golden Tate — then in his second year with the Lions — said on his radio show that opposing defenses knew what was coming when Detroit was on offense, though Tate later said it wasn’t meant as a shot at Lombardi.

The Lions also struggled mightily to run the ball that season, held to 77 yards rushing or fewer in all but one of the seven games before Lombardi was fired along with two offensive line coaches.