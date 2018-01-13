Here's a year-by-year look at the NFL offensive coordinating career of Brian Schottenheimer, who reportedly will soon become the new OC for the Seahawks.

2006 New York Jets

Record: 10-6, Jets lost in divisional round of playoffs to Patriots, 37-16.

Offensive ranks: 25th in total offense, 18th in points.

Quarterback: Chad Pennington (10-6). Pennington threw 17 touchdown passes and a career-high 16 interceptions. Five of his picks came in two shutout losses to the Jags and Bears.

Comment: Under head coach Eric Mangini, the Jets were carried by a defense that ranked sixth in the NFL in points allowed to a 10-6 record with the offense ranking 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt, led by Leon Washington (151-650), who would go on to later play for the Seahawks.

2007 New York Jets

Record: 4-12.

Offensive ranks: 26th in total offense, 25th in points.

Quarterbacks: Chad Pennington (1-7), Kellen Clemens (3-5). Pennington suffered a high ankle sprain early in the season and then later was benched in favor of Clemens.

Comment: A running attack that gained 84 yards or less in five of the first seven games contributed to a 1-8 start and the benching of Pennington in what was a disastrous season for the Jets. Thomas Jones rushed for 1,119 yards but the Jets scored just six rushing touchdowns.

2008 New York Jets

Record: 9-7.

Offensive ranks: 16th in total offense, ninth in points.

Quarterback: Brett Favre (9-7). In his only season with the Jets after coming out of retirement, the 39-year-old Favre threw 22 touchdowns and a league-high 22 interceptions but was still named to the Pro Bowl.

Comment: The Jets had a solid ground game with Thomas Jones rushing for 1,312 yards and 4.5 per carry and Favre played well for a while as the Jets started 8-3. But Favre threw seven picks in the last three games — three in a loss at Seattle in Mike Holmgren’s last home game as Seahawks’ coach — as the Jets lost four of their last five.

2009 New York Jets

Record: 9-7, advanced to AFC Conference title game, losing to Colts 30-17.

Offensive ranks: 20th total offense, 17th in points.

Quarterback: Mark Sanchez (8-7), Kellen Clemens (1-0). In his rookie season, Sanchez threw 12 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Comment: Of any of the seasons on Schottenheimer’s OC resume, this might be the template for what the Seahawks hope he can do in Seattle. Under first-year head coach Rex Ryan, the Jets led the NFL in defense (allowing both the fewest yards and points) while the offense led the NFL in rushing attempts and yards, taking the pressure off of Sanchez — the Jets attempted the fewest passes in the league.

2010 New York Jets

Record: 11-5 (lost in conference title game to Patriots, 24-19).

Offensive ranks: 11th in total offense, 13th in points.

Quarterback: Mark Sanchez (11-5). Sanchez was markedly better in his second season with a 17-13 touchdown-to-interception ratio and the Jets ranked 18th in passing attempts after throwing the fewest the year before.

Comment: This is the best overall offensive season on Schottenheimer’s NFL resume as the Jets scored 22 or more points 12 times and memorably won playoff road games against the Colts and Patriots before losing to the Steelers. Two years after working with a Hall of Fame QB in Favre, Schottenheimer got to work with a Hall of Fame tailback in LaDainian Tomlinson, who at age 31 rushed for 914 yards and caught 52 passes.

2011 New York Jets

Record: 8-8.

Offensive ranks: 25th in total offense, 13th in points.

Quarterback: Mark Sanchez (8-8). Sanchez had the best statistical season of his Jets career with 26 touchdowns. But he also threw 18 interceptions, seven in the final three games, all losses, as the Jets stumbled down the stretch to finish out of the playoffs.

Comment: Schottenheimer’s Jets career ended with a thud as a 32-year-old Tomlinson finally showed his age (just 280 yards) and the running game ranked just 22nd in the NFL. Sanchez put up bigger numbers as a result but the Jets were held to 19 or fewer points in five of their last eight games, all losses. The late-season tumble out of playoff contention helped lead to Schottenheimer resigning at the end of the season.

2012 St. Louis Rams

Record: 7-8-1

Offensive ranks: 23rd total offense, 25th in points.

Quarterback: Sam Bradford (7-8-1). In what was his third year in the NFL, Bradford threw for what remains a career-high 21 touchdown passes.

Comment: After leaving the Jets, Schottenheimer was hired by the Rams, instructed by coach Jeff Fisher to open things up and and get Bradford’s career on track — the Rams went 1-9 in the 10 games he started in 2011. Bradford had his best year to date and Steven Jackson rushed for 1,045 yards and things seemed to be trending well when St. Louis won four of its last six, one of the losses a 20-13 defeat in the season finale at Seattle.

2013 St. Louis Rams

Record: 7-9.

Offensive ranks: 20th total offense, 21st in points.

Quarterbacks: Sam Bradford (3-4), Kellen Clemens (4-5). Bradford was off to a good start statistically with a 14-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the seventh game with the team having to turn to Clemens — who was the backup for seven of the nine teams on this list — for the rest of the season.

Comment: Clemens led the Rams to a 4-2 stretch late in the season but the Rams were held to a season-low 158 yards in a season-ending loss at Seattle that clinched homefield advantage for the Seahawks. Rookie Zac Stacy, who would be out of the league by 2016, was the team’s leading rusher with 973 yards.

2014 St. Louis Rams

Record: 6-10.

Offensive ranks: 28th total offense, 21st in points.

Quarterbacks: Austin Davis (3-5), Shaun Hill (3-5). With Bradford missing the entire season with another knee injury the Rams had to turn to Davis — who spent this season as a backup with the Seahawks — and Hill. Davis began the year as the starter and led the Rams to a 28-26 win over the Seahawks in St. Louis before being benched in favor of Hill.

Comment: The Bradford injury made this season something of a wash for the Rams, who also didn’t get much help from their running game — Tre Mason was the leading rusher with 765 yards. Schottenheimer left after the season to become the offensive coordinator at Georgia.