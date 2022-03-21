How badly did Rashaad Penny want to come back to Seattle?

The running back confirmed Monday that he turned down a better offer elsewhere to return to the Seahawks on a one-year contract worth $5.75 million (with incentives that could take it to $6.5 million). The team officially announced the deal Monday afternoon.

“This just felt like home,” Penny said in a video conference call. “I was more comfortable here. I think I got in a rhythm, in a groove, with the guys in the offense. So it was like a no-brainer for me to know where to come back to.”

The former first-round pick comes back to Seattle to share the backfield with a new quarterback.

Just before Penny’s news conference Monday, quarterback Drew Lock was introduced to the local media and spoke enthusiastically about a “fresh start” in Seattle. Lock was part of the package the Seahawks received from Denver in the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, the only QB Penny had played with in his NFL career.

“Ever since I’ve been in the league, Russ has taught me to be the best pro and be the best version of myself,” Penny said. “I feel like it’s him leaving a legacy here, and we’re just picking (up) where he left off. I mean, you can’t really get anybody like that again, but we’re thankful to have Drew Lock and I’m behind him and I’m with him. And I think everybody else here, you know, we’re on the same (page).

“It’s just a new legacy starting here in Seattle.”

In a story posted on the team site, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called the re-signing of Penny “one of the highlights of this offseason.” Even better, Penny said he’s in daily contact with running back Chris Carson, who had neck surgery in November.

“Our goal is to be the best 1-2 punch that’s ever played the game of football,” Penny said. “I feel like we really have the potential.”

Reuniting with Carson, Penny said, was a key factor in his decision to return to Seattle.

“Chris been one of the guys I’ve leaned on the most since I’ve been here, and I’m just thankful to have him around,” Penny said. “This decision wasn’t hard at all. I knew where I wanted to be. And being here with him again, I think it’s going to create much more fun.”

Slowed by injuries early in his career, Penny broke out over the final six games of the 2021 season, rushing for 671 yards and six touchdowns. He finished the season with an average of 6.3 yards per carry, tops in the NFL.

“I’m just thankful to be back here,” he said. “This means a lot to me, to be back with the same running back group. … This is just a lovely environment, and I wouldn’t trade it for anywhere else.”

Blythe adds experience to O-line

The Seahawks also announced Monday the signing of free agent Austin Blythe, a 29-year-old offensive lineman who has experience starting at center and guard.

Blythe started 16 games at center for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 when Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson were with the Rams.

The Seahawks listed Blythe as a center in announcing his signing. Blythe signed a one-year deal worth $4 million.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity this year to come in and compete and be in a system that I’m familiar with, and people with that I’m familiar with,” Blythe said.