Add watching DK Metcalf’s post-touchdown celebration to Pete Carroll’s to-do list when he reviews the film of Sunday’s 40-3 win over the Jets.

Carroll said after the game he hadn’t seen it, then added, “but I hope it was worthy of a penalty.’’

It certainly was inventive, as Metcalf jumped into the stands to take over the use of one of the CBS TV cameras for a few seconds after he caught a 5-yard pass from Wilson for a score that put Seattle up 14-3 on the first play of the second quarter.

Metcalf commandeered the camera so he could zoom in on a birthday message from his receiving teammates, which was notice of a gift of an all-expenses paid four-day trip.

The penalty, at least, didn’t harm Seattle too much — a kickoff from the 20 was taken at the 12 by Corey Ballentine and returned to the 30, with the Seahawks defense then forcing a fumble on the next play.

Lmao DK Metcalf stealing the media camera and using it for his TD celebration. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/I9mmXWevBi — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) December 13, 2020

Metcalf wasn’t among the players available to speak to the media via Zoom after the game, so whether he thought it was worthy of a penalty will remain unclear for now.

But Wilson said the gift was the receiving corps’ idea.

“That’s all the receivers,’’ Wilson said. “I’ve taken DK to Cabo, Mexico. I’ll give him another trip maybe one other day. So that was all receivers.’’

It highlighted another typically eventful day for Metcalf.

He left the game after the second play to have his ankle examined and retaped, missing the last four plays of the team’s first series.

He then saw a Wilson pass thrown his way instead picked off by Jets safety Marcus Maye in the end zone to end the second series, one of the few times all day there were a few anxious moments for the Seahawks.

But Metcalf then keyed the pivotal second quarter — when the Seahawks outscored the Jets 16-0 — with four catches on four targets for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Metcalf now has 69 receptions for 1,180 yards this season, and needs 108 more to break Steve Largent’s team single-season record for yards in a season of 1,287 set in 1985. He also still needs one more 100-yard game to break Largent’s record of six in a season.

All coming before he turns 23 — Metcalf’s birthday isn’t actually until Monday.

Was Ford to blame, or was Wright?

It might be rare that a 37-point win elicited a whole lot of “what could have been.’’

But the Seahawks were left wondering how much many more points they could have scored had they not dropped three interceptions. Both Jamal Adams and D.J. Reed just dropped picks, while Seattle saw another go awry when linebacker K.J. Wright and defensive tackle Poona Ford each tried to corral a pass tipped in the air by L.J. Collier.

The collision resulted in the ball falling harmlessly to the turf.

Because Ford appeared to initially be settling under it, the immediate reaction was to blame Wright.

Even Wright said he, at first, was ready to accept the fault.

But, he said, looking at it later left him wondering.

“When it first happened I was like ‘I messed Poona up,’’’ Wright said. “When I looked at the replay, it was kind of like we were both there at the same time so I don’t feel as bad as I did during the game. It was two guys going for the ball and Poona was like ‘Unc, that would’ve been my first interception.’ He called me Unc. So next week, we need to make sure we get one for him.’’

Shell leaves with ankle injury, Dunlap needed another week

Before the game began came the news that defensive end Carlos Dunlap wouldn’t play after he didn’t practice all week due to a sprained foot.

The news wasn’t a surprise because Dunlap had been listed as questionable. Still, he had played 23 snaps against the Giants with the same injury and Carroll had said he would be a game-time decision.

But Dunlap instead was among the team’s inactive players for the game.

“He needed another week to get his foot ready and all that,’’ Carroll said.

Maybe the Seahawks erred on the side of caution going against the NFL’s lone winless team and wanted to make sure Dunlap is as healthy as possible going into the stretch drive.

Seattle obviously survived without Dunlap, with Benson Mayowa getting the start at the LEO/rush end spot.

More ominous was the sight of right tackle Brandon Shell heading to the locker room late in the second quarter after reinjuring a sprained ankle that had held him out of the past two games.

Shell left right before Seattle took a 23-3 halftime lead and didn’t return, and maybe Seattle was also playing it cautious with Shell, as well.

“He tweaked it a couple times, and it was just one too many times,’’ Carroll said of taking Shell out of the game against his former team — Shell played for the Jets from 2016-19 before signing with Seattle as a free agent last spring. “It was really studly of him just to go out and play, so it’s going to be a touch-and-go week.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen this weekend, next weekend coming up. But I was really proud of him. He really wanted to play in this game. He has a smile on his face today, but he’s going to be pretty sore tomorrow.’’

Shell was replaced by Chad Wheeler, who was signed to the active roster off the practice squad on Saturday with backup tackles Cedric Ogbuehi (calf) and Jamarco Jones (groin/pelvis) each inactive.

The Seahawks didn’t appear to suffer any other significant injuries in the game.