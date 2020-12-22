A day after receiver Josh Gordon had again apparently become a Seahawk, his return to the field has been put on hold by the NFL.

Per a source, Gordon and the Seahawks were told Tuesday that the NFL has determined he has not satisfied all the terms of his conditional reinstatement. He may attend team meetings and individual workouts but he is ineligible at this time to participate in practices or games.

On Monday, the league had listed on its official transactions that Gordon was no longer on the commissioner’s exempt list and was on Seattle’s official 53-player roster. The Seahawks also announced that Gordon was on the 53-player roster.

But on Tuesday, NFL transactions showed that Gordon was again on the commissioner’s exempt list and a source confirmed that for now he cannot practice or play. Being on the exempt list means that he does not count against Seattle’s 53-player roster limit until the NFL determines if he has satisfied the terms of his reinstatement. It has not been detailed what those terms are.

After it had been announced that Gordon was again on the team’s active roster on Monday. coach Pete Carroll said during a Zoom session with media Monday that Gordon would begin practicing this week with the thought he could play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re planning the week like he has a chance to contribute,” Carroll said Monday when he spoke to reporters via Zoom.

Advertising

The Seahawks waived receiver Penny Hart to make room for Gordon. Hart on Tuesday cleared waivers so he would again be available to Seattle if needed. Seattle also has possible other options for that roster spot if Gordon is not reinstated this week. However, that Gordon has not practiced or played in more than a year means it might be unlikely that Gordon could be made active later this week and play Sunday, though that’s unclear.

Gordon has not played since last Dec 15. He was suspended the next day for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. His suspension, which was the eighth of his career by either the league or a team since he entered the NFL in 2012, was conditionally lifted on Dec. 3 and after he passed through the league’s COVID-19 protocol he was allowed to attend meetings and workouts.

Carroll said Monday he was “anxious’’ to see how Gordon would fit back in with the Seahawks.

“I’m anxious to see how he looks quickness-wise with everybody else,’’ Carroll said. “Last year he jumped in, and it was immediately obvious that he could compete. I’ll be surprised if he’s not like that, because his workouts have looked so good. But we’ll see what happens.”

Gordon emerged as Seattle’s third receiver last year after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots in November. He had seven receptions for 139 yards before being indefinitely suspended.

Seattle signed Gordon in August as the preseason was ending, and he has not counted against the team’s roster while suspended.

Gordon has already missed 16 regular season games as well as both of Seattle’s playoff games last year and now it’s unclear how many more he may miss — Seattle has two more regular season games and has already clinched a playoff berth.

It was thought Gordon could step back into the third-receiver role, which has been held by David Moore, who has played 46% of the offensive snaps this year. That’s third after the 92% for DK Metcalf and 88% for Tyler Lockett. Rookie Freddie Swain has played 33% of the snaps. Hart, who had played 60 snaps overall, has been the only other receiver this season on the active roster.