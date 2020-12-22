A day after receiver Josh Gordon had again apparently become a Seahawk, his return to the field has been put on hold by the NFL.

Per a source, Gordon and the Seahawks on Tuesday were told the league has determined he has not satisfied the terms of his conditional reinstatement from suspension. He may attend team meetings and individual workouts, but he is ineligible to participate in practices or games.

On Monday the league listed on its official transactions that Gordon was no longer on the commissioner’s exempt list and was on Seattle’s 53-player roster. The Seahawks announced that Gordon was on the 53-player roster.

But on Tuesday, NFL transactions showed that Gordon was back on the commissioner’s exempt list, and a source confirmed that for now he cannot practice or play. Being on the exempt list means that he does not count against Seattle’s 53-player roster until the NFL determines if he has satisfied the terms of his reinstatement. It has not been detailed what those terms are.

After it was announced that Gordon was back on the roster, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday that the receiver would practice this week with the thought he could play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’re planning the week like he has a chance to contribute,” Carroll said Monday.

Advertising

The Seahawks waived receiver Penny Hart to make room for Gordon on the roster. Hart on Tuesday cleared waivers, so he is available to Seattle if needed. Seattle also has other options for that roster spot if Gordon is not reinstated this week. However, because Gordon has not practiced or played in more than a year, it might be unlikely he could be activated late in the week and be ready to play Sunday.

Gordon has not played since Dec 15, 2019. He was suspended the next day for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse. His suspension, which was the eighth of his career by either the league or a team since he entered the NFL in 2012, was conditionally lifted Dec. 3. After he passed through the league’s COVID-19 protocol he was allowed to attend meetings and workouts.

“I’m anxious to see how he looks quickness-wise with everybody else,” Carroll said Monday. “Last year he jumped in, and it was immediately obvious that he could compete. I’ll be surprised if he’s not like that, because his workouts have looked so good. But we’ll see what happens.”

Gordon emerged as Seattle’s third receiver last year after being claimed off waivers from the Patriots in November. He had seven receptions for 139 yards before being indefinitely suspended.

Seattle signed Gordon in August as the preseason was ending, and he has not counted against the roster while suspended.

Gordon has already missed 16 regular-season games and both of Seattle’s playoff games last year. It’s unclear how many more he may miss — Seattle has two more regular-season games and has clinched a playoff berth.

It was thought Gordon could step back into the third-receiver role, which has been held by David Moore, who has played 46% of the offensive snaps this year. That’s third after the 92% for DK Metcalf and 88% for Tyler Lockett. Rookie Freddie Swain has played 33% of the snaps. Hart, who had played 60 snaps overall, has been the only other receiver this season on the active roster.

Gordon, 29, was a first team All-Pro pick in 2013 when he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards on 87 receptions.